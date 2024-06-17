Aidan O'Brien takes on Wathnan trio in attempt to land record-extending 11th Coventry Stakes

Aidan O’Brien has won the Coventry Stakes a record ten times and Camille Pissarro is his sole representative for this year’s contest.

The son of Wootton Bassett defied inexperience to win a Navan maiden on his debut before narrowly losing out in a Group 3 at the Curragh, shaping like this stiffer test would suit. He comes from stall two here and Ryan Moore has had success from low draws in this race before. Even by the rider’s own high standards, he’s in fine form of late with seven winners from his last 13 rides including a big-race double at York on Saturday.

James Doyle is another jockey who has been riding plenty of winners in recent weeks and it’s interesting that he’s sided with Catalyse over Columnist and Electrolyte for Wathnan Racing. The likely quick ground has probably played its part in that decision.

Paul Cole won this three times in the 1990s and the yard went close in this race in 2022 with Royal Scotsman. Under the same ownership, Arran arrives on the back of a Newmarket novice win where he still looked pretty green. There’s every chance this extra furlong will suit if he settles better and the form is working out nicely with the re-opposing runner-up, The Actor , landing a valuable Class 2 novice back on the Rowley Mile subsequently.

Quick ground is probably the big question with regards to Cowardofthecounty , who had to challenge away from the favoured near-side rail when landing a Curragh maiden on his debut. He's a big, imposing sort who seemingly relished testing ground, but the form has worked out nicely and he’ll be a major player if he handles conditions.

Wathnan ready to take flight with trio

The rapid expansion of Wathnan Racing has dominated headlines in the build-up to Royal Ascot this year and the Qatar-based organisation kick off a huge week in the Coventry Stakes.

The racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived on the scene last year with two wins at the royal meeting, headlined by Gold Cup success with Courage Mon Ami, and since then their presence has grown exponentially.

Wathnan have bought an array of proven top-level performers capable of making an instant impact this week, as well as investing significantly for the juvenile races.

Their team of three for the Coventry, all of whom were debut winners, were purchased at the same Goffs Breeze-Up sale in April, with Richard Fahey-trained pair Catalyse and Columnist getting the call-up along with Electrolyte from the Archie Watson stable.

"We were delighted with the way Catalyse won at Hamilton and he's done a pretty serious piece of work since," said the owners' racing adviser Richard Brown. "It's obviously a hugely competitive race and there are lots in there with a profile like him, but he's a colt that has never taken a backward step since we bought him at the breeze-ups.

"Columnist won well at Chester, showing plenty of speed. We were debating whether we wanted to run three in the Coventry and considered holding him back, but Richard Fahey said he was absolutely bouncing.

"Archie Watson has always been very sweet on Electrolyte. He has come forward a lot since his debut win at Ayr and his work has improved."

Wathnan's retained rider James Doyle rode Electrolyte at Ayr, but has decided to partner Hamilton winner Catalyse for the first time.

"It's been James's choice to ride Catalyse, I think he had a really hard choice in this race," added Brown. "I hope he's made the right decision, but the other two are there with very live chances as well."

O'Brien seeking juvenile first

Joseph O'Brien, who has trained three Royal Ascot winners to go with his six as a jockey, looks to have decent claims of gaining a first success in the meeting's two-year-old races with impressive debut winner Cowardofthecounty.

The Kodi Bear colt put in one of the best juvenile performances of the season in a Curragh maiden when readily accounting for Whistlejacket, who won a Listed race next time and is a short-priced favourite for Thursday's Norfolk Stakes.

"We were very happy with Cowardofthecounty's debut win at the Curragh and he's been in good form," O'Brien said. "The plan was always to come straight here. He showed he handles soft on his debut and I think he'll be fine on better ground."

Cowardofthecounty beat Whistlejacket at the Curragh Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien, whose father Aidan bids for a record-extending 11th win in the Coventry with Camille Pissarro, also runs debut winner Midnight Strike , who was third in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes last month.

He added: "He had a good run there and has trained well since, so hopefully he has an each-way chance."

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Al Qudra and Symbol Of Honour

They both go into this in good shape and hopefully they're both drawn on the right side of the track. Al Qudra put up a nice performance on the all-weather and brings a good level of experience into the race, while the stiff six at Ascot should suit. Symbol Of Honour won nicely at Lingfield, having been very green on his debut at Newmarket. We feel he has come forward again since and strengthened up.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Arran

He's a very nice horse, a big scopey type. We've given him a bit of a break since winning at Newmarket to give him a bit more time. He's been working very well and while it's a hard race, he'll put up a good performance.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Camille Pissarro

We've always liked him and Ryan [Moore] just felt he was still a bit babyish last time in the Marble Hill, and that he would benefit a good bit from the experience. We hope there's plenty more to come from him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Ingot

He ran a very encouraging debut when second at Kempton last month and has always been a precocious type, which is no surprise as he's by Blue Point. Obviously it's a big jump up in class, but he deserves to take his chance.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Francisco's Piece

He's in great form and he's very unlucky not to have three 1s beside his name. He relaxes and takes everything on board. He's battle-hardened for a two-year-old as he's had three runs and been to France and back. We think he's crying out for the step up to six furlongs.

Richard Hannon, trainer of The Actor

He's always been a smart colt and he benefited from his first run to win nicely at Newmarket in a race that has worked out extremely well. This race has been the plan since and he'll be even better for the step up to six furlongs. I’d like to think he can go very close.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Yah Mo Be There

He ran well on his debut when pulling clear with the winner, who is highly thought of. It was unfortunate he didn't win, but it was a pleasing start to his career. He's going to have to take a step forward, but he's in good form.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Zminiature

The nice thing is we're going there with no expectations but he'll outrun his odds. He's flying at home and, if he was with a bigger trainer, I think he'd be a 12-1 shot, not a 66-1 chance. I'm not stupid and it's going to be hard but if he runs in the first six, I'm going to be buzzing.

