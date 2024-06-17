'I've never ridden one who can do what he can do' - William Buick talks up Notable Speech ahead of clash of Guineas winners

William Buick has been full of praise for Notable Speech , who will bid to confirm his position as Europe's best three-year-old miler when he lines up against the winners of the Irish and French 2,000 Guineas in a high-class St James's Palace Stakes.

The son of Dubawi took an unconventional route to the Qipco 2,000 Guineas last month. He was unraced at two before making his debut in January and winning three times on the Kempton all-weather.

That meant he was sent off at 16-1 for the first British Classic of the season, but he made a mockery of those odds when stretching a length and a half clear of Group 1 winner Rosallion under Buick, who thinks he is something special.

"I don't like to compare horses but I've never ridden one who can do what Notable Speech can do," said Buick. "He's extraordinary and the way he won the Guineas was impressive. He had an unconventional preparation but showed a very good turn of foot in his last win at Kempton.

"He's an uncomplicated and laid-back character who does what he needs to. So far he's shown no chinks. It's going to be a tough race, possibly tougher than ever, but he's done everything right and the Guineas form looks incredible. It's a deep race but he's in good form and hopefully he can put in another performance like his last."

Notable Speech will attempt to emulate greats such as Brigadier Gerard (1971) and Frankel (2011) by completing the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes double.

Rosallion bids to reverse Newmarket form

Richard Hannon has never made any secret of how highly he rates Rosallion and the trainer believes last month's Classic winner has what it takes to reverse the Newmarket form with Notable Speech.

Rosallion began his three-year-old campaign with a big reputation, after landing the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on his final start from Unquestionable, who franked the form at the Breeders' Cup.

After missing out in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, the son of Blue Point bounced back in the Irish equivalent with a narrow victory over his stablemate Haatem, striking late to win by a head under Sean Levey.

Rosallion and Sean Levey following their Irish 2,000 Guineas success Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Rosallion is the best horse I've ever trained," said Hannon. "He won a Group 1 as a two-year-old and the Irish Guineas, and his work has been excellent since the Curragh. I'm delighted with him. He couldn't be any better going to Ascot and I'm looking forward to the race as much as anyone. If I didn't think we had a chance of winning it I wouldn't be looking forward to it.

“What Notable Speech did at Newmarket was extremely impressive. I couldn't believe another horse could travel as well as our lad, but when I looked across at him he never looked like getting beat. But that was our first run of the season, whereas he'd had three, and Rosallion is a big horse and there was naturally match fitness to come from him, which he showed in Ireland."

'We always thought Metropolitan was very special'

The third Guineas winner in the line-up is Metropolitan , who beat a high-quality field including Henry Longfellow in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp last month for trainer Mario Baratti.

Metropolitan won his two juvenile starts in August and September before finishing down the field in the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleau on his seasonal reappearance under regular jockey Alexis Pouchin.

"We thought he was very special even before his first start," said Baratti. "I broke him in and he was always such a good athlete; not easy mentally but I always hoped he would go the right way because he has a big personality.

Classic winner Metropolitan working ahead of Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Alexis was very happy with him in the Poule d'Essai because it was the first time he'd had horses coming from behind and really pushing him and he never let them pass. Like all good horses I think he'll be better on good ground."

The French challenge is completed by Darlinghurst , who took another step forward when completing his four-timer in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly from French Derby runner-up First Look.

"He won quite easily and the form has worked out well," said trainer Jerome Reynier. "We're happy with him and I'm looking forward to what will be a very hot contest with the three Guineas winners. I loved Rosallion when I saw him at Longchamp on Arc day, while Notable Speech could still be improving. Darlinghurst hasn't had really tough battles like them in the Classics and this will be his Arc."

'The French 2,000 Guineas was just a non-event for Henry Longfellow'

Two of last season's most talented juveniles, Group 1 winners Henry Longfellow and Unquestionable , will attempt to bounce back from their Classic defeats for Aidan O'Brien.

Henry Longfellow was unbeaten last season, winning the Group 2 Futurity Stakes at the Curragh before following up in the National Stakes, but could only manage eighth in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Unquestionable had a busy two-year-old campaign capped with victory in the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita before finishing fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on his reappearance.

Henry Longfellow: eighth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains when last seen Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've been very happy with Henry Longfellow since his run in France and everything has gone well," said O'Brien. "The French 2,000 Guineas was just a non-event, a bit of a mess really, and we've been very happy with his work since. This has always been his target and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

"We think Unquestionable will come on nicely for his run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He had a setback in the spring so we knew he was just ready to start back at the Curragh. He's done well since."

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Almaqam

It's a massive step up from what he did in the Heron Stakes but I want to keep him at a mile and there aren't many options, so we'll see how he gets on.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Alyanaabi

We've been pleased with him since the 2,000 Guineas. He's got a few lengths to make up but I'd like to think he'll take a nice step forward.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

