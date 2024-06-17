'The trainer knows what he's doing' - Ryan Moore teams up with Willie Mullins looking for their fourth Ascot Stakes win

The fascinating aspect of this race is the battle between established jumps trainers and the yards which are better known for specialising on the Flat.

Six of the last ten runnings have gone to jumps yards, including Willie Mullins three times to take his tally to four in total, but four went to stables better known for their Flat exploits, and that includes three of the last five runnings. Two of those went to Ian Williams, who saddles two runners this time.

His 2019 winner of the race, The Grand Visir , is back again and 13lb lower than for his success five years ago. The problem is he is ten and surely his best days are behind him.

Williams’ best chance comes with Law Of The Sea , who is only 1lb higher than when third in the Chester Plate in May and is handicapped to run a big race if he can bounce back from a poor run at Haydock last time, when he didn’t handle soft going. Fast ground is key for him.

It’s now six years since Mullins last won this race, but Ryan Moore has ridden three of his four winners and is 8-34 (24 per cent) when riding for Ireland's perennial champion jumps trainer in Britain. Moore was also in scintillating form at York on Saturday and is on the likely favourite My Lyka.

He was beaten just a nose over hurdles at Killarney last month on his debut for the Mullins stable and competed in Group 2 class on the Flat in France when trained by Hiroo Shimizu.

However, Mullins fits a tongue-strap for the first time, which sets alarm bells ringing. The trainer’s strike-rate drops from an overall 26 per cent to 19 per cent when considering only runners who have worn that aid since the start of 2010. Its addition isn’t a positive.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

My Lyka guaranteed to be popular for Mullins and Moore

Willie Mullins has a stellar record in the Ascot Stakes with dual-purpose types and My Lyka will likely be high on the shortlist of punters as Closutton go in search of a fifth win in the race.

Ryan Moore is not overly familiar with the horse but has immense trust in his trainer. He told Betfair: "I don’t know much about him to be honest, but he is trained by Willie Mullins in a staying race at Royal Ascot, so that will do for me.

"He didn’t race beyond a mile and five furlongs in France and was beaten, getting weight, in a novice hurdle at Killarney last month, but the trainer knows what he's doing. I have won this race for him three times, and hopefully this is number four. It’s obviously a hugely competitive handicap though."

Fahey hopeful Boher Road can emulate Jennies Jewel

Jarlath Fahey will be hoping history can repeat itself as he saddles Boher Road eight years after Jennies Jewel made all in the race under Tuesday's rider Ronan Whelan.

Boher Road will be Fahey's second runner at Royal Ascot and has a chance of extending the trainer's flawless record after authoritative wins at Navan and Killarney.

He has been put up 16lb for those front-running victories but Fahey is hopeful the extra distance will elicit another step forward.

Boher Road: up 16lb for his last two wins Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He saw out two miles and a furlong very well in Killarney last month and has been in great form since," said Fahey. "I don't think the extra distance will be a problem, although you don't know until you try it.

"He has a lovely way of going and he's got into a nice tempo in the lead on his last couple of starts, where he travelled comfortably and set a reasonable pace.

"He's gone up a fair bit in the weights and you're always wary whether they can carry it, while it's also his first trip over to Britain. Him and Jennies Jewel have similar running styles as they both like to get on with things. He has always been a forward-going type and we don't interfere with him and it keeps him happy."

What they say

Harry Eustace, trainer of Divine Comedy

I’m really looking forward to seeing her run. I was very impressed with her the other day at Haydock. My gut feeling is that the trip will be no issue whatsoever and, with the ground drying out, I would hope her Flat speed would hold her in good stead against the jumps-based runners.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Master Milliner

He had a year off with a leg injury but is back in really good order. He's been away a couple of times to hopefully put the finishing touches on him. He definitely stays the trip, having won over it at Goodwood. It's a big ask following a layoff but the quicker ground will definitely suit him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nusret

He likes big-field handicaps and enjoys getting some cover in his races. If he got the right set-up, he'd have a chance of running well.

Syd Hosie, trainer of Temporize

He's flying at home. We got a run into him at Goodwood and the plan was always to come here. We're going with a live chance because he stays all day and he's in the best shape we've had him compared to last year.

Ian Williams, trainer of Law Of The Sea and The Grand Visir

The Grand Visir is the old statesman now. He won the race in 2019 and has run well at Ascot since. He's getting a bit long in the tooth but he looks fairly handicapped. Law Of The Sea ran a cracker at Chester on his penultimate start but didn't enjoy the soft ground at Haydock last time. It would be great to see him bounce back with a performance similar to or better than the one he produced in the race last year.

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Pledgeofallegiance

I was hoping to be drawn in 20 and we've got stall one. He's a slow starter who likes to be handy and from one that will be difficult. He was very brave when keeping on well last time and I think he'll stay.

Sir Mark Prescott: trainer of Pledgeofallegiance Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

David O'Meara, trainer of Get Shirty

He's been running well, without getting his head in front, and is in good form. The extra distance is an unknown but if he settles fine, I'd be hopeful he'll get the trip.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Nathanael Greene

We've sat tight with him rather than running and risking his handicap mark dropping down, but he's been away for a few racecourse gallops and I'm hopeful. We've put the blinkers on to make him a bit sharper and I think he'll handle conditions fine.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

Read our previews for day one of Royal Ascot:

2.30 Ascot: Can Charyn claim Group 1 glory or will there be another shock in the Queen Anne Stakes?

3.05 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien takes on Wathnan trio in attempt to land record-extending 11th Coventry Stakes

3.45 Ascot: 'I'm pleased they missed the rain' - can Big Evs pass 'toughest' test in King Charles III Stakes?

4.25 Ascot: 'I've never ridden one who can do what he can do' - William Buick talks up Notable Speech ahead of clash of Guineas winners

5.40 Ascot: 'It's one of the hottest Listed races of the year' - stablemates Israr and Torito clash in Wolferton

6.15 Ascot: 'He’ll line up with a good favourite’s chance' - analysis and quotes for the Copper Horse Handicap

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.