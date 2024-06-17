'It's one of the hottest Listed races of the year' - stablemates Israr and Torito clash in Wolferton

Switching the Wolferton to a conditions race in 2018 prompted a few groans as non-handicaps are naturally susceptible to smaller fields. Yet the maximum 16 runners have been declared for every running since, except in 2021 when there were 14.

The Wolferton remains an excellent betting race despite the tweak, even if its presence is detrimental to the depth of Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes. In an open year that race would be the logical home for horses like Israr following his career-best display in the Huxley Stakes.

Passenger smashed the track record by 1.91secs at Chester with a performance of pure quality. Israr wasn't far behind the one-time Prince of Wales's favourite, who misses the royal meeting, but John and Thady Gosden have Inspiral for that.

The son of Muhaarar's 119 Racing Post Rating on the Roodee has been bettered only twice in the Wolferton's post-handicap days, courtesy of Monarchs Glen in 2018 and Addeybb the following year.

Despite boasting proper Group 2 form at 1m4f, Israr is seemingly at his best in strongly run 1m2f races while sporting blinkers. Perhaps Jim Crowley's best course of action will be to help force the early speed from stall eight.

Shadwell also have Mujtaba as a potential hare, although he usually sits off the pace and is drawn widest (stall 16). Regular front-runner Cemhaan (14) is a more reliable candidate to set the fractions.

Those best equipped to reach the standard set by Israr are probably his stablemate Torito and Botanical , another progressive four-year-old.

Big-spending owners Wathnan rightly identified Torito as a youngster capable of making the climb from high-class handicapper to Group performer before making their investment.

Torito won his group of eight when a close third off a mark of 105 in a Newmarket handicap last month. That was his first run since finishing fourth in a messy Hampton Court over the Wolferton course and distance 317 days earlier and would have put him spot on for this following his gelding operation.

Botanical looked every inch a future Pattern operator as well when dotting up in a York contest off 97 for Roger Varian and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who supplied a similar winner in Juan Elcano three years ago.

Torito's rider James Doyle will have a line through Botanical as he was aboard for that impressive victory on the Knavesmire. William Buick comes in for the mount now, and has an eyecatching five wins from ten rides when combining with Varian over the past five seasons (+£8.14 to £1 stakes).

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Torito leads Wathnan duo

Torito was among a host of big-money purchases made on the eve of Royal Ascot by owners Wathnan Racing and it is hardly surprising to see him among the market leaders for what is traditionally one of the most competitive Listed races of the season.

Beaten less than three lengths after a troubled passage in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes 12 months ago, he caught the eye on his first run since last season's royal meeting when third in a warm Newmarket handicap at the start of last month.

Torito: was snapped up by Wathnan Racing ahead of Royal Ascot Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

That run was enough to tempt the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to make previous owner George Strawbridge an offer and Torito will carry the Wathnan silks for the first time on Tuesday.

"I like Torito's draw in stall two," said Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing. "He's unexposed and showed a lot of promise on his first run at Newmarket and he ran a big race last year in the Hampton Court."

Wathnan will also be represented in the race by Haunted Dream , who comes into the Wolferton after two runs in Qatar and one at Epsom already this year.

Brown added: "Haunted Dream stumbled coming out of the stalls at Epsom but still ran a big race to finish fourth. He's got some good form and has never let us down."

Can Botanical bloom on a quicker surface?

No trainer has a better recent record in the Wolferton than Roger Varian and the Classic winner bids for a third success in the last five years with Botanical.

Varian scored with 16-1 shot Royal Champion 12 months ago and Mountain Angel was an 8-1 winner for the yard in 2020. Botanical is set to start a fair bit shorter in the market after impressing on his seasonal comeback at York, although softer conditions may have been more in his favour.

Roger Varian: bids for his third Wolferton win in five years Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He has to prove himself on a faster surface but he's not really had opportunities on this type of ground before," said Varian. "We know he likes softer ground and now we'll find out whether he's as effective on a quicker surface.

"He got the ten furlongs well at York and I think ten at Ascot should be well within his reach. He's drawn a little wide in 13 but he's got a nice profile for the race."

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Ancient Rome

Jamie Spencer came down to ride him in work last week and we're happy with where he's at. He's got a penalty for winning a Grade 3 last year which isn't going to make life easy but he's ready to run.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Bold Discovery

We were delighted with his win at Leopardstown last month and he should come on nicely for that. He's been in good form since.

William Knight, trainer of Checkandchallenge

We're dropping in class and my only worry is if there's enough juice in the ground because he is better with a bit of cut. Having said that, he's in really good nick, the best that I've known him. Last season he was drawn very wide but he's got a better draw in stall nine this time and hopefully we can ride him a bit closer to the pace. If he handles the underfoot conditions I think he'll run a big race.

Astro King: interesting contender for Daniel and Claire Kubler Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King

The draw in 12 is the only negative but it looks the right kind of race for him. I think he's better on top of the ground and he seems to go well in big fields. On the raw ratings he's got to go there with a great chance.

George Baker, trainer of Cemhaan

He was a fine winner of the Rosebery and then a decent third in Group company last time out. He has been training very well and, having been a 66-1 third on this card last year, I'm hopeful of another bold show.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Israr and Torito

Israr has been in good form since Chester, has a decent draw and should run well in what is one of the hottest Listed races of the year. Torito ran well on his comeback in the Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket and should relish this extra furlong.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for King Power Racing, owners of Notre Belle Bete

He's got a good draw but it looks a tough race and he'd have preferred it if there was a bit of rain around.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

