'He has improved with every run' - Volterra heads market for ultra-competitive Haydock handicap

The Haynes, Hanson & Clark Novice Stakes, run at Newbury last September, has the richest of rich histories having thrown up four subsequent Derby winners in Henbit (1979), Shergar (1980), Shahrastani (1985) and Authorized (2006), and last season's running already looks right up to scratch.

The winner, Bracken's Laugh, scored again at Chelmsford before taking second in the Dee Stakes at Chester, while the runner-up was King's Gambit, who ran out a wildly impressive winner of the London Gold Cup at Newbury a week ago. Just a head behind King's Gambit in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark was Blue Lemons , so can he give the famous old race a further boost by winning here?

He evidently has the form in the book but also has the weight to show for it, and a mark of 99 means he heads the list here, giving upwards of 4lb to some promising rivals.

It will probably take a performance on the fringes of Listed class for Blue Lemons to win, but there is every chance he will be up to that level in time.

Connections of Nellie Leylax will no doubt harbour similar ambition, but if he is to make it to Listed and Group races it will probably need to be at Haydock. That's because the Calyx gelding already looks a course specialist with two wins from three starts at the track, including one at the distance.

That latest course victory came on his last start four weeks ago, when he dominated from the front to score by two and a quarter lengths, and it's fair to expect Nellie Leylax to make the early running, especially from a good draw in stall two.

A guaranteed pace will definitely help Volterra , who travels powerfully and needs a good gallop in order to settle. The form of his win at Newmarket last time was franked when runner-up Skukuza won back at that track last week and, if there is one who could run down Nellie Leylax late it might be Volterra.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Blue Lemons

I was delighted with his run in the Esher Cup and I think a mile is his optimum trip. He is plenty high enough in the weights, but will absolutely love the ground and should go very well.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Nellie Leylax

The softer the ground, the better for him. He has a good draw in stall two and is a very genuine horse who keeps getting better. He goes into this £100,000 race with a chance.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Volterra and Apiarist

Volterra has improved with every run. We always expected him to develop into a much better three-year-old than a two-year-old and he won impressively last time out at Newmarket. This is a much more competitive race, but they should go a decent gallop which ought to enable him to get a nice position from his draw. Apiarist ran well for a long way at Newmarket in a hot conditions race last time. The step up in trip will be no issue and the more galloping track at Haydock will suit him better than Newmarket.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sultan Ali, owner of Involvement

He's a progressive horse who may not have handled the track at Epsom last time. He hung in and by the time he got out the race was over. We're hopeful he will handle the ground but it's an unknown.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Candonomore

He’s a really nice horse who will keep improving as the season goes on. He won over the course and distance on soft ground on his seasonal reappearance. He’s a big horse with plenty of ability and I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.