- More
'I would say the theory holds' - Keith Melrose tries to solve the enigma of Auguste Rodin
The contrast in anticipation between this year's King George and the same race 12 months ago is notable. The 2023 King George was touted as the race of the season, which it delivered on with the thrilling finish between Hukum and Westover.
There is a tendency to think that this running is all about Auguste Rodin. The difference is not all you might think, though. Last year's ten-runner field had seven Group 1 winners. This year, the same ratio is six out of nine. Remember also that Auguste Rodin was the 9-4 favourite in 2023. He will be shorter this year, but perhaps not by a huge amount.
Figuring the race out does begin with him, though. He is a six-time Group 1 winner, top on Racing Post Ratings, and won at Royal Ascot last time. He is also painted as a bit of an enigma, a binary horse who will sometimes give punters a bloody nose just for fun.
