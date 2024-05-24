Camille Pissarro out to confirm huge promise of Navan victory in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes

This year's Marble Hill Stakes is run in memory of the late Theresa Marnane 12 months after Givemethebeatboys stormed to success in her colours and the 6f Group 3 invariably features a top prospect with the likes of Blackbeard and Siskin among the recent roll of honour.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Camille Pissarro could fit that billing judging on his stylish maiden success at Navan last month. The Wootton Bassett colt cost 1,250,000gns as a yearling and made an encouraging start to justifying that price tag when comfortably accounting for New Theory by a length and a half.

After looking quite green and disorganised under pressure, Camille Pissarro began to get the grips with his task inside the furlong pole and really began to thunder to the line once Ryan Moore administered a flick behind the saddle late on. The second and third haven't advertised the form overly well since but it was a hugely promising display nonetheless and he announced himself as a leading contender for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which he is the 100-30 favourite.

Midnight Strike was similarly impressive when scoring at this track over 5f on his debut for Joseph O'Brien and his form has a bit more substance to it at this stage. He was two lengths clear of Treasure Isle who came out and won at Naas last weekend.

Given he was strong at the line that day on quite testing ground, this step up in trip will likely be fine and he is capable of putting it up to Camille Pissarro.

Fozzy Stack won this with Castle Star in 2021 and he relies on his sister, Unexpected Issues , this time around. She showed an excellent attitude to prevail in a Navan maiden on her debut by half a length 18 days ago.

Only three lengths covered the first six home that day so the form isn't easy to quantify, although the sixth did run well at Cork next time out. She shaped as if an extra furlong would be right up her street and her brother was at his best over 6f so she can't be discounted.

Arizona Blaze is another promising colt for Amo Racing and Adrian Murray but couldn't live with the smart-looking Whistlejacket at the Curragh last time out. On breeding this trip should be no issue to him and he might appreciate this better ground.

It's a tough ask for newcomers The Parthenon and Local Lad . The former is a brother to the yard's useful filly Buttons and a half-brother to six winners so is one to keep an eye on, perhaps more for future reference.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Arizona Blaze

The plan is to go to Royal Ascot with him and this will be another stepping [stone]. He takes a bit of work to get him fit so he's the type to progress throughout the season and hopefully will come on for his last run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Camille Pissarro, The Parthenon

We were delighted with Camille Pissarro at Navan. Everything has gone well since. He's a lovely horse and we always liked him a lot. The Parthenon is just ready to start. Hopefully six furlongs will be okay for him and he would be very happy stepping up to seven. We think it should be good experience for him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Midnight Strike

He has trained well at home since he won on his debut at the Curragh. This race has been the plan since then. As expected, it looks like a very hot race, but we're hoping for a very good run from him.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Unexpected Issues

She was good at Navan and has done well since. We think she has come forward nicely for the run and it would be great to pick up some black type with her.

