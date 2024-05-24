Art Power faces tough competition as he bids for successive wins in fiercely competitive Greenlands Stakes

Art Power will bid to be the first horse since the Vincent O'Brien-trained College Chapel 30 years ago to land successive victories in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes, but he faces a stacked field which is set to be the largest to go to post since Tiger Royal beat 13 rivals home in 2002 for Dermot Weld.

British trainers have an excellent record in this 6f contest and the Tim Easterby-trained Art Power is the pick of the five raiders this year given he's developed a love affair with the track, having landed four Group races from five visits.

His latest trip in September resulted in defeat by the reopposing Moss Tucker, who had him six lengths behind when taking the Group 1 Flying Five. After a below-par effort in France, Art Power then caused a 40-1 shock in Group 1 company on Champions Day at Ascot and returned with a very encouraging fifth in a Group 2 at York ten days ago.

Moss Tucker also tends to bring his A-game to this venue having landed the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint in excellent style over course and distance prior to his top-level success in the Flying Five for Ken Condon.

The six-year-old was back with a bang in the Listed Woodlands Stakes at Naas last month, picking up where he left off last season when storming two lengths clear of Ocean Quest .

Shouldvebeenaring represents Richard Hannon and he ran some huge races in Group 1 company last season. He was placed in the Sprint Cup at Haydock behind the reopposing Regional and in the Prix de la Foret. He bounced back to his best when just nosed out of it by Mill Stream in the Duke of York ten days ago, finishing two lengths ahead of Art Power.

The Ed Bethell-trained Regional is another Group 1 winner in the field but hasn't been seen since his Haydock heroics 259 days ago. He landed a competitive handicap off 100 on his reappearance last season, but it still must be a slight concern that all his main rivals could have a fitness edge.

Matilda Picotte rates the each-way play for Kieran Cotter. She was a star for the stable last season and finished off her campaign in tremendous style, when bolting up at Doncaster and Newmarket, before running with plenty of credit when fifth in in the Turf Sprint at Riyadh after setting a ferocious pace. She could prove difficult to peg back over 6f.

The Andy Slattery-trained Easy is also worth a mention at an each-way price. She returned after a long absence to land the Listed Cork Stakes in March and the runner-up, Yosemite Valley, ran out a good winner of the Gladness Stakes next time out.

What they say

Tim Easterby, trainer of Art Power

He’s in good order. I was very happy with his run in the Duke of York Stakes. He ran a cracker that day.

Ken Condon, trainer of Moss Tucker

He seems in great form and on good terms with himself. He made a very good start to his season in the Listed race at Naas and this looks a good opportunity for him, although he does have to carry a penalty and, in sprinting by definition, on any given day something can pop up if they get lucky. We just want some kindness in the ground.

Moss Tucker: "This looks a good opportunity for him" Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

He will need the run and hopefully it will be all systems go for Royal Ascot. He should run a good race in what is a competitive Group 2.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Erosandpsyche

The last time he ran he was second to Highfield Princess in the Flying Five so if he can return to that sort of form, you'd like to think he can be in the shake-up.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Mitbaahy

I think the track will suit him very well. Six furlongs at the Curragh will be better for him than the five furlongs he ran over at Newmarket last time.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Shouldvebeenaring

He was very unlucky not to win at York, and if any horse deserves to bag a big one, it’s him. A reproduction of that would see him go very close.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Easy

I'd be hoping a bit of rain comes as I just wouldn't want to chance her on ground that was too quick. She was a long time off the track before Cork and she seems to have come forward from it.

Kieran Cotter, trainer of Matilda Picotte

It looks a very strong running, but she's in great form. I probably would prefer if the rain came but she acted well on quicker ground in Riyadh. She's very strong and very well at the moment and our aim this year is to try and win a Group 1 so this will tell us an awful lot.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.