Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

First-class Passenger sets off from York on mission to scale the European middle-distance heights

Passenger
Passenger: the star turn on show at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is not unusual on King George day for the best middle-distance horse in Britain to be running, but it's a lot more unusual for them to be doing so at York.

Step forward Passenger, Sir Michael Stoute's latest in a long, long line of lightly raced four-year-olds full of Group 1 promise who lines up in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15).

On Racing Post Ratings this season only milers Charyn, Rosallion and Notable Speech, and stayer Giavellotto, have clocked a higher figure than the 121 awarded to Passenger for his Huxley Stakes victory back in May – putting him top of the middle-distance category alongside Hamish who matched that rating in the Coronation Cup.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy news editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers