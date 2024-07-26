- More
First-class Passenger sets off from York on mission to scale the European middle-distance heights
It is not unusual on King George day for the best middle-distance horse in Britain to be running, but it's a lot more unusual for them to be doing so at York.
Step forward Passenger, Sir Michael Stoute's latest in a long, long line of lightly raced four-year-olds full of Group 1 promise who lines up in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15).
On Racing Post Ratings this season only milers Charyn, Rosallion and Notable Speech, and stayer Giavellotto, have clocked a higher figure than the 121 awarded to Passenger for his Huxley Stakes victory back in May – putting him top of the middle-distance category alongside Hamish who matched that rating in the Coronation Cup.
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the King George according to our revolutionary racecard?
- 1.50 Ascot: 'She has always shown plenty of talent at home' - will another future Group 1 winner be unearthed in the Princess Margaret?
- 3.15 York: 'The track, trip and ground should be ideal for him' - Passenger returns for Sir Michael Stoute in classy York Stakes
- 2.40 York: 'The handicapper has given him a chance' - key quotes and analysis for the Sky Bet Dash
- 3.40 Ascot: six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race
