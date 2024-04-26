Eight years after his agonising near-miss, Willie Mullins is poised to take first British title on star-packed Sandown card

Eight years ago, it was all so different. That was the first serious chance Willie Mullins had to become the champion trainer in Britain as well as in Ireland, but despite all his success in the previous months – from the likes of Annie Power, Douvan and Djakadam – he still had work to do on the season's final day.

He estimated that four more winners were required. Ideally, one of them would be Measureofmydreams or Sir Des Champs in the big race itself, the bet365 Gold Cup.

Well, it didn't happen, not even close. Mullins didn't make it to the winner's enclosure until the final event on the card, two hours after Paul Nicholls had established an uncatchable lead to seal his tenth title.