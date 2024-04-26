Racing Post logo
Eight years after his agonising near-miss, Willie Mullins is poised to take first British title on star-packed Sandown card

Willie Mullins and Paul Nicholls greet each other before the opening race of Sandown in 2016
Willie Mullins shakes Paul Nicholls' hand to offer his congratulations in their previous title battle in 2016, but the roles are very much reversed this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

Eight years ago, it was all so different. That was the first serious chance Willie Mullins had to become the champion trainer in Britain as well as in Ireland, but despite all his success in the previous months – from the likes of Annie Power, Douvan and Djakadam – he still had work to do on the season's final day.

He estimated that four more winners were required. Ideally, one of them would be Measureofmydreams or Sir Des Champs in the big race itself, the bet365 Gold Cup.

Well, it didn't happen, not even close. Mullins didn't make it to the winner's enclosure until the final event on the card, two hours after Paul Nicholls had established an uncatchable lead to seal his tenth title.

Chris Cook
Chris Cook

Published on 26 April 2024

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

iconCopy
