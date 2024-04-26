Eight years after his agonising near-miss, Willie Mullins is poised to take first British title on star-packed Sandown card
Eight years ago, it was all so different. That was the first serious chance Willie Mullins had to become the champion trainer in Britain as well as in Ireland, but despite all his success in the previous months – from the likes of Annie Power, Douvan and Djakadam – he still had work to do on the season's final day.
He estimated that four more winners were required. Ideally, one of them would be Measureofmydreams or Sir Des Champs in the big race itself, the bet365 Gold Cup.
Well, it didn't happen, not even close. Mullins didn't make it to the winner's enclosure until the final event on the card, two hours after Paul Nicholls had established an uncatchable lead to seal his tenth title.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 26 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
- Watch: Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 4.00 Navan: can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?
- 3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders
- 2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey
- How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship
- Watch: Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 4.00 Navan: can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?
- 3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders
- 2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey
- How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship