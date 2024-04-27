Saturday updates: El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe on the drift as Courtland gamble continues in bet365 Gold Cup

El Fabiolo is the headline act at Sandown's big season finale on Saturday but Paddy Power are reporting a drift on the bet365 Celebration Chase favourite.

The seven-year-old could play a crucial role in helping Willie Mullins seal his first British trainers' championship in the final Grade 1 of the campaign (3.00), but he has been pushed out to 8-11 (from 4-6). The yard's other leading hope Impaire Et Passe is also a notable drifter for the Select Hurdle (4.10), with the Aintree winner out to a general 6-4 (from evens).

El Fabiolo will line up against Britain's top two-mile chaser Jonbon for the first time since beating him comfortably in last season's Arkle, but that rival, who bounced back to form in the Melling Chase at Aintree last time, is into 7-4 (from 2).

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “El Fabiolo is currently on the drift in the great clash of the two-milers, while in the bet365 Gold Cup nothing towards the front of the market is being exceptionally backed, but there’s been each-way support for a number of big-priced protagonists including Sam Brown and Courtland.”

Impaire Et Passe enjoyed a change of luck when winning the Aintree Hurdle and is bidding to follow up 16 days on. The Henry de Bromhead-trained Ballyadam has been popular in the market and is into 4-1 (from 11-2).

A gamble on Courtland in the bet365 Gold Cup (3.35 ) has continued on Saturday morning, with Sean Bowen's mount cut to 18-1 (from 33).

The nine-year-old, trained by the jockey's father Peter, was a fortunate winner at Hereford last time out over two miles and will be stepping up in distance by more than a mile and a half.

Courtland does have winning form over two miles and seven furlongs, but he would be another surprise winner for the father-son combination following their 40-1 victory with Henllan Harri in 2017.

Bowen officially lost his long tussle with Harry Cobden for the jockeys' championship on Friday but has enjoyed by far his best campaign with 157 winners. He has four rides on the final day of the season – Act Of Authority (1.50 ), Courtland, Brewin'upastorm (4.10 ) and Western Zephyr (4.45 ) .

Last season's winner Kitty's Light is 6-1 joint-favourite with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Amirite . There has also been some money for Le Milos in the race, with the Dan Skelton-trained runner 8-1 (from 9).

Jack Tudor raises a salute after winning the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown 12 months ago on Kitty's Light Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sandown market movers

1.50: Maasai Mara 8-1 (from 10)

2.25: Hitman 5-2 (from 3)

3.35: Le Milos 8-1 (from 9), Courtland 18-1 (from 33)

5.20: Bad 10-1 (from 12)

Updated at 12.30am

Going update: Sandown 'a mix of good and good to soft'

The ground at Sandown remained good, good to soft in places despite some overnight rain ahead of Saturday's jumps season finale.

The track was hit with 4.4mm of rain in the early hours of Saturday but it is forecast to remain dry through racing, which starts at 1.50 with the 20-runner bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said on Saturday morning: "We had just under 5mm of rain between 1am and 4am and that's very much in line with the last forecast we had on Friday evening.

"I've left it as good, good to soft in places but I think the hurdle and chase tracks walk a mix of those two types of going. The back straight in particular is generally just good ground, then slower in places on the stands' side and down the hill.

"I think we'll stay dry, it's overcast this morning. There's some heavy rain in the forecast but that's after we finish racing."

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

4.45

7 Bourbali (colic)

10 Mayhem Mya (coughing)

12 Invincible Nao (bad scope)

Updated at 11am

