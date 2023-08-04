Glorious Goodwood going improves to soft, good to soft in places - live updates

There has been some improvement in the going description ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood with the going now soft, good to soft in places.

All eight races on Thursday were contested on soft ground but good is featured in the going description for the first time since Tuesday’s opening day.

Ahead of the seven-race card headlined by the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes where Highfield Princess will bid for her first win of the season, clerk of the course Ed Arkell said: “We are now soft, good to soft in places and 6.6 on the going stick.

“The forecast is for a dry day with some sunny spells.

“I suspect at the moment it may be a little more overcast than yesterday and that’s about where we are. We’ll get some rain tomorrow and I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re back to good to soft, soft in places at some point during the afternoon.”

The going has also changed at Galway after a dry day on Thursday with the jumps track now good all over having been good to yielding and the Flat course good to yielding rather than just yielding.

“It was a dry, breezy day yesterday,” said clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer.

“The forecast is dry this morning but there is some rain coming in later this afternoon and it could be potentially raining up until 7am on Saturday morning. It looks like the bulk of the rain is potentially after racing, 15-20mm in advance of racing on Saturday."

The headline event of the eight-race mixed card which gets underway at 5pm is the Guinness Handicap (6.30 ) where Weston could improve a superb week for Alymer Stud and Gordon Elliott, who combined to land the Galway Plate on Wednesday with Ash Tree Meadow.

The Alymer-owned My Mate Mozzie was also third in Thursday’s Galway Hurdle and Weston leads the market at 7-2 for the 18-runner Premier Handicap. Chris Hayes has been booked for the first time to partner the four-year-old, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Ascot Stakes.

Updated at 9.05am

Get over £200 in free bets by signing up with our bookmaker partners. Read more here

Non-runners

Goodwood

1.50 11 Hydroplane

3.00 15 Ouzo

4.45 4 Betties Bay, 14 Revenue,15 Ten Card Brag

Updated at 9.30am

Subscribe now – use code SUMMER and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months for Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Read Friday's previews:

'He's in the best form I've ever had him' - who fancies serving it up to Highfield Princess in the King George Stakes?

'I'm sure he has plenty more to give' - leading trainers on their Golden Mile contenders

'He's made for the race' - analysis and quotes as Calling The Wind goes for second Goodwood marathon success

'He has always been held in high regard' - can Nostrum put in another superstar performance?

Highfield Princess and would-be king Nostrum the standouts on Goodwood card with a star-studded history

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.