'He's in the best form I've ever had him' - who fancies serving it up to Highfield Princess in the King George Stakes?

Highfield Princess was one of the poster children of the 2022 Flat season and appears to have her best chance yet of adding a first success of the current campaign again ten rivals in this Group 2.

The six-year-old carries no penalty for her three Group 1 successes from last year and is 7lb clear of Equality, her nearest rival on official ratings, even before taking her 3lb sex allowance into account.

John Quinn and owner John Fairley rolled the dice in the most sporting of manners at Royal Ascot, turning Highfield Princess out to run a creditable third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, just four days after going down narrowly to Bradsell in the King's Stand Stakes.

Quinn feels the five furlongs she tackles here will be the focus of part two of Highfield Princess's campaign, with this race a natural stepping stone to a defence of her crown in the Nunthorpe Stakes in three weeks.

"We're looking forward to running her," said Quinn. "She's had her little midterm break, which will help her and she's training well.

"I've been out on the track this morning [Thursday] and compared to yesterday it's dried out a lot already. I'm pleased it's drying out a bit, you wouldn't want it bottomless. I hope that means being drawn in the middle shouldn't be a negative."

Hills out to maintain outstanding King George record with speedy pair

Charlie Hills has farmed this race in recent seasons, adding last season's victory with Khaadem to a Battaash four-timer in Goodwood's premier Group race over sprint distances. Recent Coral Charge winner Equality bids to take his next step up the ladder, while Equilateral adds to a strong Faringdon Place team.

Equality has made plenty of progress since finishing a well-beaten favourite off a mark of 91 in the 5f handicap run on day one of the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

The son of Equiano went up 10lb for an easy success at Haydock last September and is now rated a further 6lb higher for wins at Windsor and in Sandown's Group 3 Charge last month.

Hills said: "Equality seems to be in the form of his life this year and I think he's in the best form I've ever had him. A draw in stall one is fine and he comes into this after a fantastic piece of work. I'm really looking forward to running him in this and we're very hopeful."

Eight-year-old Equilateral has been in excellent form since returning from his winter in Dubai, finishing second in both the Group 2 Temple and the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock, before chasing Bradsell and Highfield Princess hard when fifth in the King's Stand.

Hills said: "I've been pleased with Equilateral too and I wouldn't rule out a good run from him either. In an ideal world, we'd want the ground to dry out a bit for him to see him in his best light."

Forecast dry for Goodwood on Friday and 'good' may enter going description

Goodwood's going is expected to dry out further on Friday with clerk of the course Ed Arkell predicting some good ground will enter the going description.

Arkell described conditions as soft all around at the end of racing on Thursday, a dry day in contrast to the rain that had swept through the West Sussex course 24 hours earlier.

He said on Thursday evening: “We left the going at soft today. The times would indicate we’re probably nearer soft, good to soft in places and I should think that’s probably where we’ll be tomorrow morning if it stays dry.

"We’ve just missed a thumping shower which has gone along the coast, which is good news. The forecast is for much the same again tomorrow."

A dry day is forecast on Friday with the temperature predicted to rise to 20C by the start of racing at 1.50pm.

Andrew Balding is the leading trainer at the meeting after day three with two winners, two seconds and two thirds. Roger Varian is one of five trainers with two winners following a quickfire double on Thursday with Al Husn in the Nassau Stakes and Mission To Moon.

Tom Marquand leads the jockeys' standing with two winners, three seconds and a third ahead of Oisin Murphy. He won the Gordon Stakes by a neck on Thursday aboard 7-1 shot Desert Hero.

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Raasel

I think we're going to run. He's got a better draw than he did on Tuesday. It was just unfortunate he could never get tucked in from that draw the other day and ended up doing a bit too much early on. If it stays dry then it'll be better ground and he's drawn better.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kerdos

He ran a blinder at Royal Ascot and I'd be inclined to put a line through his run in a small field at York. He showed an ability to cope with easier ground at Chester earlier in the year, he's in excellent form and I think he has a lot of potential.

Ed Walker, trainer of Makarova

She's in cracking form, has stepped up to another level since since being dropped back to five furlongs and has more to offer. She has loads of boot and if she can go with them early on – as she did when running so well at Sandown – she'll finish strongly up the hill and should be bang there.

