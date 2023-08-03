Racing Post logo
Highfield Princess and would-be king Nostrum the standouts on Goodwood card with a star-studded history

Are you sitting comfortably? Is your notebook at the ready? The penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood is one to follow closely, with its record of producing stars.

In 2017, Battaash took another step towards becoming the dominant force in the sprint division with the first of four successes in the King George Qatar Stakes and two years ago, six-time Group 1 winner Baaeed produced arguably the performance of the week in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes.

We already have an established force to look forward to on Friday in the shape of the wonderfully versatile Highfield Princess, who lines up in the King George. Her rapid rise from finishing third on the all-weather at Chelmsford to winning three Group 1s in 36 days was one of the stories of last season.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 3 August 2023Last updated 18:27, 3 August 2023
