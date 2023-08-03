'He's made for the race' - analysis and quotes as Calling The Wind goes for second Goodwood marathon success

This is the sole race with a flag start at the meeting, with Calling The Wind bidding for a second win in the contest two years after a comfortable victory over Withhold before going on to better things.

Having hit the frame in multiple big-race handicaps including the 2021 Cesarewitch (third) and this year's Ascot Stakes (second), he deservedly scooped the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle last time.

That yielded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 112, and if Calling The Wind replicates that run he should be hard to beat given the average RPR needed to win this race in the last ten years is 94.

While the seven-year-old has yet to win on ground slower than good, his best Flat turf RPR of 110 came on soft ground when runner-up in the November Handicap at Doncaster in 2021.

Lack of further rain would only aid Calling The Wind's chances, and his trainer Richard Hughes has been operating at a fine 24 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The potential improver could be Robert Johnson , who races off joint-bottomweight despite winning five of his last six starts, victories which came on ground ranging from good to firm to heavy.

While more improvement is needed from his winning RPR of 83 at York last time, three horses in the last decade have won this from an RPR mark in the 80s.

The classiest course form comes from the Gary Moore-trained Aggagio , who was two and three-quarter lengths behind Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami here on his penultimate start.

The five-year-old won three times on soft ground at this track last year at distances between 1m6f and 2m, but his trainer admitted drying ground would aid this keen-going sort's chances of seeing out the marathon trip. He also has to bounce back from a tame effort here in June when he was rushed up to lead after missing the break.

One of the most intriguing runners is the Gordon Elliott-trained Tronador .

His latest Flat win at Limerick was boosted when Youcrackmeup, the runner-up that day, bolted up at the Galway festival on Monday. Elliott has a 20 per cent strike-rate when teaming up jockey Joe Fanning.

What they say

Richard Hughes, trainer of Calling The Wind

He seems to be in great form following his Northumberland Plate run. He's a happy horse who will always be on your side in a race and is consistent. He goes there with a good chance.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Emiyn

He seems in great nick. He has performed well over staying trips in the past on soft ground and should like the conditions.

Gary Moore, trainer of Aggagio

I hope the ground isn't too heavy as that and the trip might just get to the bottom of him. He has good form behind this year's Gold Cup winner and improves 10lb around Goodwood. Whether the distance might be too much for him I don't know.

Rae Guest, trainer of Land Of Winter

He won well last time and would've loved the ground as it was on Wednesday, so we don't want it to dry up too much. He loves soft ground.

Heather Main, trainer of Mostly Sunny

The trip will be fine and he likes these types of quirky courses. He's run well on the ground before too and is always running on at the end of his races. This looks like a nice race for him.

Phil Kirby, trainer of Robert Johnson

He's improving all the time and goes there with a great chance. It's another step up but I think he's made for the race as he can race behind the bridle for most of the way. The ground should help him too.

