'He has always been held in high regard' - can Nostrum put in another superstar performance?

It is always exciting when Sir Michael Stoute has one capable of running in Group 1s as a juvenile because he is famed for bringing horses along slowly and not overfacing them.

Stoute has run only seven two-year-olds in Group 1 contests since the start of 2008, and the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye was one of them. That gives you an idea of the potential Nostrum has to hit the top, and he was Stoute’s last juvenile runner in a Group 1.

Nostrum went off 5-2 joint-favourite for that test in the Dewhurst at Newmarket last season but found tackling the more precocious juveniles Chaldean and Royal Scotsman a step too far.

Nevertheless, Nostrum beat the rest comfortably and always looked like the one with the most scope for improvement this season. That predictable progress came on his seasonal return at Newmarket last month when he won a strong-looking Listed race by three lengths.

That was his first start over this mile distance and he showed all the qualities you’d expect from a top-class performer, so it was no surprise connections were considering a return to Group 1 company in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday. They have chosen this weaker event instead.

Baaeed was famously successful in this race two years ago before going on to be dominant at the top level and, while Nostrum has a long way to go to get close to his achievements, the sky’s the limit.

Docklands heads the dangers following his victory in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, and the Harry Eustace-trained Massaat colt has improved 29lb in three runs on Racing Post Ratings.

However, his highest RPR of 108 leaves him with 10lb to find on Nostrum, and seven of the last ten winners had an adjusted RPR of 124 or higher coming into the race. Docklands is 5lb off that mark and every other contender falls short, with Bold Discovery closest on 123.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Group 1 upgrade awaits if Nostrum meets expectations

When you follow a path once trod by Baaeed it is obvious expectations for your future must be high. That is undoubtedly the case with Nostrum .

One of last season's most promising juveniles, Nostrum was late to begin his three-year-old campaign but a dazzling success at Newmarket's July festival confirmed the huge potential of Sir Michael Stoute's son of Kingman.

So impressive was last month's performance in a Listed event won two years ago by Baaeed that talk immediately followed of a potential tilt at the Sussex Stakes. William Haggas rejected that option for Baaeed and Stoute has done the same by opting for this Group 3, a contest Baaeed won on the bridle in 2021.

Nostrum could head to the Prix du Moulin if performing well in the Thoroughbred Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Michael is doing the right thing," said Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon. "You don't go straight from second to fifth gear in your car, and we're not doing that with Nostrum.

"He has always been held in high regard. He had high-class form last year – his only blip was when chasing home a future Guineas winner – and his return at Newmarket was very impressive. This time it's a different track and different going, but we're definitely not concerned about soft ground. Heavy would be an unknown, but it doesn't look like that's what we're going to get."

Mahon added: "We're looking to see a good performance and there is no reason to feel he shouldn't give one. This is a strong race and we hope he'll be good enough. The Prix du Moulin looks the obvious route after this if all goes well."

Docklands run could determine Australia plans

This is a big day for Britannia Stakes winner Docklands , whose Australian owners OTI Racing are sure to want to see him racing on their own home soil at some point.

There is, however, the opportunity for Hayley Turner's mount to first be considered for some fancy European prizes if he can please connections on his introduction to Pattern company.

Hayley Turner is all smiles after winning the Britannia Stakes on Docklands Credit: Alex Pantling (Getty Images)

"It's going to be very interesting and we'll learn a lot," said trainer Harry Eustace. "How he fares will determine how the rest of his season looks.

"I would love to see him be competitive and at least confirm his current mark. If he can take another step forward it would bring up extra options. There has also been talk of races in Australia later this year, but nothing can be confirmed until he has run at Goodwood."

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Galeron

On his best form he would have a shout. He wasn’t far behind Paddington in the Irish Guineas two starts ago and I was a bit surprised he didn’t show up in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot because he looked great.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Knight

He's been gelded and has had a little break since not going into the stalls prior to the French Guineas. This will be a test of how he handles the stalls and copes with the crowd, but if he is at his best he should run a good race, and we know he'll be fine on the ground.

Reporting by Lee Mottershead

