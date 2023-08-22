Expert analysis and trainer quotes as St Leger favourite Gregory goes on trial in the Great Voltigeur Stakes

In the space of 54 days this spring Gregory went from never having seen a racecourse to landing two Classic trials and establishing a firm grip on the three-year-old staying division. That dominance led to skinny St Leger ante-post quotes but a new group of colts are queueing up to knock the favourite off his perch in the Great Voltigeur, the pre-eminent trial for Doncaster.

Gregory has been a general 9-4 for the Leger in the two months that followed his victory in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, where the relentless galloper served notice of his ability to grind things out over a staying trip. A two-furlong drop in distance is far from a natural move for Gregory, but York’s almost five-furlong straight gives Frankie Dettori every chance to wind things up a long way out.

However, this is unlikely to be a stroll in the park for the unbeaten Golden Horn colt following a midsummer beak. He carries 3lb more than second favourite Continuous, who is rated just 1lb behind him, having incurred a penalty for that Royal Ascot win.

Continuous has also been kept away from the track since the royal meeting, at which he chased home subsequent King George third King Of Steel when runner-up in the King Edward VII Stakes. He holds Artistic Star on that display and the form received a boost on Saturday when the fifth home Arrest bolted up in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

Aidan O’Brien is usually blessed in the staying three-year-old colt department and it is reasonable to interpret Continuous's status as the sole survivor from a multitude of provisional entries as a vote of confidence by the Ballydoyle trainer. A third-placed finish in a hot Dante on his seasonal return also confirms his suitability for the track.

The general 14-1 about the Voltigeur second favourite in the St Leger is, at the very least, worth considering if you consider him a serious threat to Gregory at York.

It is difficult to argue with the market’s early assessment that Castle Way is the only other realistic challenger.

While Charlie Appleby’s horses have failed to hit the heights this season, as evidenced by the yard’s sole domestic Group 1 triumph coming through the now-retired Modern Games in a weak Lockinge, Castle Way is on the upgrade and seems as well positioned as any to reverse the slide. However, the bare form of his Bahrain Trophy success in which he was well positioned as they stacked up needs improving on again.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

History maker

Gregory is out to rewrite the history books as no Queen’s Vase winner has won the Great Voltigeur, with most opting to go up in trip rather than down after triumphing at the royal meeting.

John and Thady Gosden's strapping colt carries a 3lb penalty for that Group 2 success over a mile and three-quarters but that extra burden has been carried to victory twice in recent years by King Edward VII Stakes winners Old Persian (2018) and Pyledriver (2020).

Gregory comes here fresher than most having missed the Goodwood Cup due to soft ground and Gosden snr and Dettori are on a path they took with the similarly unbeaten Logician in 2019.

Gosden said: “Gregory goes on most ground but it was a bit too testing for him at Goodwood so we opted to run Courage Mon Ami there instead. He’s had a nice break since Royal Ascot but we're very aware we’re coming back two furlongs in trip and also he’s carrying a 3lb penalty for winning the Queen’s Vase. We see him as a St Leger candidate and this is the right race for him with that in mind.”

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Artistic Star

He’s in good shape and we expect he’ll appreciate the faster ground. It’s a tough race but we think the track will play to his strengths.

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend

It’s a big ask but on form he should be a 10-1 chance rather than his current odds of 20-1. He ran well at Goodwood last time and we’ll allow him to use his stride as he’s been crying out for a trip such as this. On the form of his Bahrain Trophy run he should be bang there, although Gregory does look hard to beat.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Castle Way

He came out of the Bahrain Trophy in good order and it was always the plan to head to York. It’s a trappy race but we know he stays well and conditions look there to suit.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Continuous

He ran very well at Ascot. He has had a little break since then and is having his first run back. We're happy with him but we think he'll improve for the run.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read our Wednesday previews:

'He's never without a chance at York' - can Copper Knight land a record-extending eighth win on the Knavesmire?

Will Ballymount Boy prove to be another shrewd purchase by big-spending Wathnan Racing?

Ruthless Paddington bids for fifth Group 1 triumph - can any of his Juddmonte International rivals threaten him?

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.