Will Ballymount Boy prove to be another shrewd purchase by big-spending Wathnan Racing?

Hardly a major meeting passes by without a Wathnan Racing-owned favourite nowadays and the big-spending owners are responsible for another in the Acomb Stakes with Jason Hart sporting the distinctive orange, blue and red silks aboard Ballymount Boy .

The operation snapped up Ballymount Boy following his length second to Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood this month and the purchase could hardly have been better timed given the winner struck gold in the Group 1 Prix Morny last weekend. Following the immediate successes of new recruits Courage Mon Ami and Gregory at Royal Ascot, are Wathnan set to gain another instant reward for their investment?

Ballymount Boy recorded that significant career-best performance on soft ground and will encounter an entirely new surface over an extra furlong on the Knavesmire, so there is scope to seek alternatives in a race stacked with unknown quantities.

Next in the early betting is Cogitate , whose impressive debut triumph at Newbury received a knock when the second was well beaten at odds-on next time. Others to note are Edwardian , who is going to relish a longer trip after making hard work of scoring over 5f at the Curragh for Aidan O’Brien, while Loose Cannon made no mistake when landing a touch for connections (13-8 from 11-4 on the show) over course and distance on his first outing.

That form is yet to be tested, however, and the early value in the race is potentially Indian Run for Eve Johnson Houghton.

Indian Run produced a strong-staying performance over 6f at Ascot from a subsequent winner this month and has recently been handed an entry in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes this autumn. An extra furlong is going to suit this Sioux Nation colt, whose half-brother notched a 1m4f victory, and the prospect of a faster surface is further cause for optimism given his pedigree.

Bloodstock agent Richard Brown picked up Ballymount Boy on behalf of Wathnan Racing three days before his Goodwood conqueror Vandeek went on to land the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville last weekend.

Although the Adrian Keatley-trained Ballymount Boy is the leading form horse in the race, he has big shoes to fill as last year's 7f contest was won by subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean. The son of Camacho previously won a 6f maiden at Hamilton in July and steps up a furlong in this six-runner contest.

Wathnan Racing, who are hoping for a double on the card as they also own likely favourite Gregory in the following Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00), are the racing operation of the Emir of Qatar.



Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, said: “It looks like a good purchase now with the Crisfords' horse winning at the weekend. It’s an exciting day as we also have Gregory running 35 minutes later. There will be some Qatari representatives coming to York but not the Emir himself.”

Keatley added: "We were expecting him to run as well as he did in Goodwood, so we'll be expecting him to do similar. It looked at Goodwood that an extra furlong would be ideal for him and Jason [Hart, jockey] said that, if anything, it was a bit soft for him so we're happy with good ground at York."

Charlie Hills, trainer of Cogitate

We were obviously very pleased with his win on his first start. He travelled really well, showed a good attitude and looked very professional. He's always shown he's a nice horse at home and he'll improve from his first run, but it was a nice surprise that he won like he did. We've been very happy with him and it has always been the aim to come for this race since then.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Edwardian

We're going up in trip with Edwardian, we're not sure how far he will stay but we'll see. He's been in good form since Naas. He finished well that day but he's obviously a fast horse so it will be interesting to see how he gets on over seven furlongs.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Hot Fuss

He’s a nice horse who is progressing with his racing and we feel his progression has not yet come to an end. It’s an open Acomb this year with no short-priced favourite in there and our fellow is very professional. It’s different ground to that he won on at Salisbury but I expect him to be equally effective on a fast surface.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Bronte Collection 1, owners of Indian Run

Eve Johnson Houghton and Danny Tudhope nominated this race for him after his Ascot win. Eve’s always rated him and this was the obvious next step for him going up in distance and grade. It’s huge prize-money for a Group 3 so we’re looking forward to it.

