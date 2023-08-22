'He's never without a chance at York' - can Copper Knight land a record-extending eighth win on the Knavesmire?

Pinning your colours to a prominent racer with a low draw has been the key to success more often than not in this sprint handicap in recent years.

The only horse to win from a high draw (18) in the last eight years was El Astronaute in 2018, while you have to go back to Blaine in 2014 to find one who successfully came from the rear.

However, this year's running looks overloaded with pacesetters, with confirmed front-runners Looking For Lynda (stall one), Intrinsic Bond (five), Copper Knight (six), One Night Stand (eight) and last year's winner Bergerac (ten) all at the lower end of the draw.

Copper Knight is no stranger to sustaining an end-to-end gallop at this course, having done so last month to become the winningmost horse at York with seven victories. One of those came in this race in 2021, and he's still 9lb below that mark.

Intrinsic Bond has been in superb form since switching yards, winning and coming second in two Ascot handicaps over the minimum trip, and this 6f scorer will have no problem with the extra yardage, while a few disappointing efforts sees Bergerac return 3lb lower than when making all last year.

There's every chance there could be a pace battle between all of those runners, which could set it up nicely for a closer, and the chief threat if the pace collapses will surely be Korker.

He made serious headway from last place after dwelling at the stalls here in May, passing all but subsequent Listed scorer Regional, and he has been left on the same mark as for his narrow second last time, when racing in behind the leaders.

Equilateral, who is drawn in 12, could be well treated in just his third handicap. His two previous starts in this company resulted in victories, one in a Listed handicap off this mark and the latest off 5lb higher, and he was beaten only around four lengths in a Group 1 at Royal Ascot in June.

Of those drawn high, hat-trick-seeking pair Jm Jungle (19) and Manila Scouse (17) will be hoping to get a nice tow into the race from Michaela's Boy (14) and Ancient Times (18), but much of the pace seems to be on the far side.

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Equilateral

This is his first start in a handicap since January 2021 and this looks an easier test than what he’s run in this season. They should go a nice gallop, the track should suit and the ground is quick enough for him. He's got a lot of speed and I’m hopeful of a big run.

Equilateral: beaten only around four lengths in a Group 1 at Royal Ascot in June Credit: Francois Nel (Getty Images)

Michael Wigham, trainer of Intrinsic Bond

He won at Ascot and then ran a big race behind an improving three-year-old back there last time. He's in top form and I'm sure he can reproduce his last two runs. If he can, then he should have a big chance.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Makanah

You can put a line through his run in the Stewards' Cup on heavy ground. This five and a half furlongs should suit. He's got a good draw and Paul [Hanagan] knows him well.

Antony Brittain, trainer of Mondammej

He tends to run more good races than bad at York and the ground is in his favour. This five-and-a-half-furlong trip is probably his optimum and he ran well in this a couple of years ago, but he needs everything to go right for him.

David O'Meara, trainer of Alligator Alley and Nomadic Empire

Alligator Alley ran very well at Goodwood and the faster ground will help him. Nomadic Empire dwelt and missed the break last time at Thirsk, but we've had him in the stalls since and he seems fine – I think it was just a one-off. He's run well at York before. I think the low draws are fine.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Bergerac

He's been a bit unfortunate with the ground going against him. He won this race last season and if he can produce a similar performance he ought to have a good chance.

Will Easterby, assistant to Tim Easterby, trainer of Manila Scouse and Copper Knight

Manila Scouse has been in great form. He's run some nice races recently, including running a good race to be second at York three starts ago. Copper Knight has been a legend. We know he likes the track and also what will suit him is being drawn [in stall six] over the far side, as that's where he prefers to be. We always look forward to him running at York as he's never without a chance.

Race analysis and reporting by Harry Wilson

