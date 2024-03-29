Classy juvenile Comfort Zone returns to action as Fairyhouse's three-day Easter extravaganza kicks off

Last season's smart juvenile Comfort Zone makes his first appearance over hurdles for more than a year when he tackles the €100,000 Rybo Handicap Hurdle (5.05 ), the Listed feature on day one of the three-day Easter extravaganza at Fairyhouse.

Comfort Zone was third behind the prolific Lossiemouth and Galway Hurdle winner Zarak The Brave on his first visit to Fairyhouse in December 2022 and mopped up Grade 2s at Chepstow and Cheltenham afterwards.

The five-year-old, who is tackling his first handicap over hurdles off a mark of 132, is one of three JP McManus-owned horses as last year's winner Risk Belle, trained by Willie Mullins, is back for more, and One Last Tango runs for Eoin Griffin.

Speaking about the chances of Comfort Zone, Joseph O'Brien said: "It's his first run after a layoff and we're looking forward to getting him back. While the ground might be a bit softer than ideal, he has run well on soft ground before so hopefully he can collect a share of the prize-money."

O'Brien won this race in 2019 with previous Triumph Hurdle winner Ivanovich Gorbatov.

Group 1 Flat winner Helvic Dream , a proven mudlark, is sure to be popular off a mark of 125, while Willie Mullins, who is chasing a sixth win since 2014, has also declared topweight Westport Cove , who will be the mount of Paul Townend.

Helvic Dream (near): Group 1 winner will be suited by testing ground Credit: Patrick McCann

Ferns Lock bids for quick compensation following his Cheltenham blowout in the 3m1f hunters chase (2.45 ), while Gordon Elliott runs two in the Listed BoyleSports Mares Handicap Chase (3.20 ).

Elliott said: "Harmonya Maker can be hot and cold but she's a talented mare on her day and she could take a bit of stopping with Carl's [Millar] claim if she's on a going day. She has loads of ability. Jumping Jet ran a cracker at Naas a few weeks ago and made the winner pull out all the stops. She definitely has a chance and will relish the conditions."

The Listed I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final (4.30 ) features Built By Ballymore , who was disappointing in the Coral Cup this month when finishing only 14th despite being sent off 4-1 favourite.

All eyes will be on One Look at Cork, as the Qipco 1,000 Guineas contender who created such a favourable impression when winning the Goffs Million on her debut runs in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race (1.45 ).

Her trainer Paddy Twomey said: "We'll see after this which Guineas she'll go for. She's entered in the English, Irish, French and German 1,000 Guineas and I'd like to think she will line up in at least one of those. She's wintered very well and we're looking forward to the season with her."

Read Saturday's previews:

3.00 Musselburgh: Can Silky Wilkie register back-to-back wins in £45,000 Musselburgh sprint handicap?

3.15 Haydock: Who has 'everything right for him' to thrive at Haydock? Analysis and quotes for valuable veterans' chase

3.35 Musselburgh: 'It's heavy and that will suit' - Harry Fry optimistic as weather gods aid Metier's cause in Musselburgh feature

The stayers' Lincoln is here: Queen's Cup analysis as Musselburgh opens its doors for the Flat's first big staying handicap

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.