Who has 'everything right for him' to thrive at Haydock? Analysis and quotes for valuable veterans' chase

The form of Champagne Mystery’s Kempton third last month to Golden Son has twice been franked by the runner-up Heltenham, and punters have already taken note with the Tom George-trained ten-year-old a market mover this week.

Champagne Mystery finished a length and a half behind Heltenham, who went on to land two Newbury handicap chases, including the valuable Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

The handicapper has dropped Champagne Mystery 1lb for that Kempton performance and he should prove highly competitive once again off a mark of 127. Riders Onthe Storm locked horns with superstars such as A Plus Tard, Min, Cyrname and Frodon during the halcyon days of his career when he was rated in the low 160s.

He’s not the force of old, but his mark has plunged to 130 and there were encouraging signs that a return to winning ways was imminent when he chased home Homme Public at Doncaster. The second run after wind surgery is an angle which many punters like, and Riders Onthe Storm seems sure to go well.

Thor De Cerisy , the mount of title-chasing Harry Cobden, bids for a hat-trick following two heavy-ground Chepstow wins. He finished alone on the second occasion when his two rivals failed to complete, and the handicapper has reacted sensibly by only raising him 1lb. Numitor , a winner off 131 at Doncaster two years ago, has largely fought an unsuccessful battle with the assessor since.

However, he has been dropped 3lb to 129 following his latest defeat at Exeter when fourth behind Stormy Flight, and the pick of his form, which includes a course-and-distance second to Corran Cross two years ago off 140, gives him a major chance.

Numitor out to be Main's man

Heather Main is hoping Numitor can build on his encouraging Exeter reappearance following a year off the track and end a long wait for a win.

The ten-year-old, who contested the Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree last spring, is nicely treated on his best form and arguably produced a career-best over this course and distance under a big weight in April 2022 when second to Corran Cross.

That performance was achieved on ground officially described as good to soft, but Main’s biggest worry concerns the more testing conditions he will encounter this time.

“I thought he ran really well on his comeback from a year off,” she said. “He seemed to handle the soft ground that day even though it wasn’t ideal. I was quite impressed with his effort at Exeter and I just hope the ground isn’t too holding at Haydock.”

She added: “He's very well handicapped on his best form. He carried a lot of weight when runner-up at Haydock two years ago off a much higher mark. He’s always been a nice horse, and it’s great to get him out on the track again.”

What they say

Peter Bowen, trainer of Francky Du Berlais

He’s well, but it might be a bit soft for him at Haydock. He’s a better horse on good ground, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to get much of that in the near future. Francky Du Berlais is versatile trip-wise and it’s a nice, valuable race to go for, but the ground concerns me.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Riders Onthe Storm He's in great order and has been showing me plenty since his second at Doncaster. Everything is right for him at Haydock.

Phil Kirby, trainer of Top Ville Ben

I think I may have run him too soon at Haydock last time following his run in Ireland. He looks really well, and he’s off a nice mark now. He was very competitive at Leopardstown and the trip and ground should be fine for him. He gets further, but it'll be some test in that ground. The prize-money is brilliant on Saturday, and it looks a nice opportunity.

Tom George, trainer of Champagne Mystery

He's had a very lucrative time in France over the last 12 months. He ran nice races at Cheltenham and Kempton and we thought we’d aim him at a veterans’ chase before sending him back to France. He didn’t enjoy the run of the race at Kempton and that form has worked out well. He is quite unexposed for a ten-year-old based on his runs in England. He was quite a decent horse when he was younger, and got his confidence back in France. He has given his syndicate of owners lots of fun.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Dubai Days

He won last time out at Ayr and seems in great form. It’s excellent to be able to run for such great prize-money with him.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Thor De Cerisy

I’m very happy with him. The horse came out of his last two races in good order. He’ll love the soft ground at Haydock. The trip and the conditions look fine and hopefully he’ll make his presence felt.

Read Saturday's previews:

3.00 Musselburgh: Can Silky Wilkie register back-to-back wins in £45,000 Musselburgh sprint handicap?

3.35 Musselburgh: 'It's heavy and that will suit' - Harry Fry optimistic as weather gods aid Metier's cause in Musselburgh feature

The stayers' Lincoln is here: Queen's Cup analysis as Musselburgh opens its doors for the Flat's first big staying handicap

Classy juvenile Comfort Zone returns to action as Fairyhouse's three-day Easter extravaganza kicks off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.