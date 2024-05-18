Can the formerly classy Group 1 performer Berkshire Rocco take advantage of a golden opportunity?

There aren’t many Class 3 events over staying trips that attract the quality of this one as the topweight, Berkshire Rocco , was beaten only a neck in the Group 1 St Leger in 2020. Nearly four years have passed since and he isn’t up to the level now, but he still retains lots of ability.

Berkshire Rocco proved that on a couple of occasions last season when among the pick of his efforts was a close fifth behind Absurde in the Ebor at York. He was beaten only two and a half lengths by the winner and that was after setting a good pace for the majority of the race.

Rider Callum Hutchinson also dropped his reins at a crucial stage, which might have cost Berkshire Rocco a place, and a reproduction of that form would give him a chance here, especially as he is able to race off the same mark with Oisin Murphy taking over the ride.

His two runs since have been disappointing, but one came at the end of a long season and the other the start of a new one, in a stronger race over course and distance two weeks ago. This represents a far easier task for Berkshire Rocco and he won’t get many better opportunities.

Island Brave came up against subsequent Long Distance Cup winner Trawlerman on his last outing at this track. He was thrashed 18 lengths by the winner and showed nothing when returning from a winter break at Kempton last month, but he is another who has class.

Similar comments apply to Adjuvant , who won this race last year and is only 3lb higher. Like Island Brave, he comes here after a sequence of below-par runs, when he finished a long way behind the leader each time. However, he shaped better when a place behind Berkshire Rocco over course and distance two weeks ago and might be the biggest danger to that rival.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Paul Spickett, owner of Berkshire Rocco

He's an older horse now and it depends on whether he's on his game. He will have come on for the run and he's in good order, so he could run a good race.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Scottish Anthem

He's having his first run back from Dubai. There wasn't much for him there in terms of handicaps and staying races, so he was running in Listed and Group 3s instead. He's back in a handicap here and in good order, so hopefully he can be a fun horse for the year.

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

If the word 'firm' appears in the going description, then he's likely to be having a siesta rather than running. We'll be on weather watch and we don't have to make a decision too early as it is just up the road. He won the race last year, so if he does run, then he's going to be very competitive.

Michael Bell: runs Adjuvant at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

James Owen, trainer of Too Friendly

He's actually come out of the Chester Cup really well, he just ran a bit overzealous and didn't quite get home in the cheekpieces. We're popping the hood back on him and it's up the road, so we thought we'd go again. It looks an ideal race and if the Chester Cup hasn't left its mark, then he'll have a good chance.

David Simcock, trainer of Tradesman

He's improved with every run and his last few starts have been good. He'll prefer the sounder surface and we hope he can keep going the right way.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

