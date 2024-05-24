Can Musidora runner-up Francophone defy quick turnaround to go one better in Goodwood Listed event?

Francophone makes a quick reappearance after posting a career-best performance to finish second behind Secret Satire in York’s Group 3 Musidora Stakes last Wednesday.

The longer trip may have been the catalyst for the improvement and a reproduction of that run arguably makes her the one to beat.

A big filly with the scope to continue on the upgrade, Francophone is not in the Betfred Oaks, but is entered in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes. This could provide an ideal stepping stone to Royal Ascot.

Regal Jubilee , who holds a Group 1 Coronation Stakes entry in addition to the Ribblesdale, has to concede 3lb to all nine rivals on account of her Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes success at Newmarket last November.

Beaten only a neck by Folgaria on her reappearance in Newbury’s Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes last month, she couldn’t confirm the form with third-placed Elmalka when 11th behind that filly in the 1,000 Guineas.

The daughter of Frankel is bred to be suited by the step up to 1m2f – her close relative Regal Reality won two Group 3s at the trip – and might have the class to defy her penalty.

Beeley , a stablemate of Regal Jubilee, is entered in the Ribblesdale, but her form looks significantly inferior at this stage.

Molten Rock , beaten three lengths by Regal Jubilee in the Montrose, is now 3lb better off, and appears to have stronger claims than the fellow Karl Burke-trained Local Arms , who needs soft ground to be at her best.

Perhaps the filly with the potential to take the biggest step forward is Ralph Beckett's Where I Wanna Be , who is thoroughly unexposed after just two runs as a juvenile.

She showed a good attitude to fend off Times Edition by a nose at Nottingham last September, and looks the type to make considerable improvement over middle distances this summer.

Entered in the Ribblesdale and Group 1 Irish Oaks, a double-figure price could prove generous if she makes the anticipated progress for her winter break.

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Regal Jubilee and Beeley

Regal Jubilee shapes as if this trip should suit her and she came out of the 1,000 Guineas in good form. Beeley ran at Chester last time where she wasn't in love with the track, but she has come out of that in good shape and this will suit her better.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Kitteridge

She ran very well in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket. She’ll need to step forward again, but she wasn’t entirely happy on the track that day so there’s every chance she can do so. The slightly slower ground will be to her advantage and she has a nice draw on the inside.

Karl Burke, trainer of Local Arms and Molten Rock

Local Arms is very ground dependent — the softer the better for her. Hopefully she goes there with a chance of picking up some black type. Molten Rock ran a good race in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. It’s quite soon to run her again, but there are limited options with this type of filly and we’re looking for black type.

