Can Infinite Cosmos live up to her billing or will another Oaks hopeful dazzle in the Musidora?

Sir Michael Stoute will be bidding for his ninth Musidora success and first since 2013 when Infinite Cosmos lines up on Wednesday and this is a filly who comes with a big reputation.

She was already towards the head of the market for the Oaks at Epsom before her success at Newmarket this month, after which Stoute appeared to be only mildly impressed by her win.

Maybe that tells you more about how highly Stoute thinks of her than what she actually achieved as she did it quite impressively. She had put four and a quarter lengths between herself and the runner-up at the line and that was her first run since her debut last season.

She was beaten first time up at Doncaster by Sea Of Roses, who takes her on again here, but that was over a mile and Sea Of Roses had experience on her side that day. Infinite Cosmos is a short price to reverse those places and cement her Epsom claims, but progress is required.

With a career-best Racing Post Rating of 89, Infinite Cosmos is the third-lowest rated runner in the field so her place at the head of the market is purely based on what she might go on to do and not what she has achieved already. Let’s hope she can live up to her market position.

If she doesn’t then the form horse in the race is Novakai, who was beaten only a length by Commissioning in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last year and the front two pulled four and three-quarter lengths clear of the rest. The problem is that it doesn't look a strong race.

Not a single winner has emerged from the eight subsequent runners from the race and third-placed Bright Diamond was only fifth in the Lingfield Oaks Trial on Saturday.

David Simcock saddles an interesting runner in the shape of Empress Wu. You will struggle to find a more impressive winner than her on her debut at Lingfield last year. She was slowly away, but powered through the race and picked up remarkably well to win decisively.

She registered some impressive closing sectional times that day and Simcock has a decent record in this race. He saddled Ejtyah to finish third in 2018 and Ching Shih took the same position last year, but his finest hour came with Madame Chiang. She won it in 2014, on just her second start and first at three, and she is a sister to Empress Wu’s dam.

Two trainers at different ends of their careers clash with impressive maiden winners in this year’s Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

At one end, there is Sir Michael Stoute. The ten-time champion trainer is into his 51st season with a licence and will seek to win the Musidora for a ninth time with Infinite Cosmos.

In contrast, Jack Channon has been training in his own name for five months and sent out his first Group runner in the 1,000 Guineas, with Caernarfon finishing fourth in the Classic. Gather Ye Rosebuds will bid to provide Channon with his first stakes winner at York on Wednesday.

Infinite Cosmos was far too good for her rivals in a maiden at Newmarket this month, building on the promise of her only run as a two-year-old. She had shown enough in that juvenile run at Doncaster to be withdrawn from the sales when there was a partial dispersal of the stock owned by the late Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.

Richard Kingscote rides Infinite Cosmos for the first time with Ryan Moore engaged aboard Lambada, and the rider said: “She’s a nice filly who was impressive at Newmarket. Hopefully we will learn more this week.”

While those closest to Infinite Cosmos are offering a succinct assessment of her prospects of success at York and the furthering of her credentials for the Betfred Oaks next month, Channon is bubbling over with excitement about the chances of Gather Ye Rosebuds.

Owned by Coolmore stalwart Paul Shanahan and MV Magnier, Gather Ye Rosebuds defied market expectations when thumping her opponents in a 1m2f maiden at odds of 33-1 last month.

“It was a great result the first time and she put in what looks like an outstanding performance,” said Channon, who took over from his Classic-winning father Mick in January. “She’s comfortably beaten a well-touted field, albeit on softer ground than she’ll encounter on Wednesday. But she couldn’t have been more impressive.

“I feel like, mentally and physically, she’s improved from that run. And if she can replicate that sort of level of form, then you’d like to think that she goes there with a great chance. She’s started to flourish in the last three weeks and I couldn’t be happier with the way all her work and everything like that’s gone.

“She's got a lot of questions to answer – but hopefully she’s got the answers. Whether she’s good enough or not, it’s exciting to at least have a horse who you feel like you might be able to compete a bit with the big boys.”

What they say

David Simcock, trainer of Empress Wu

She won her maiden well and she’s a nice, straightforward filly. I think she’s going to be suited by further in time and would have probably preferred a little more juice in the ground, but she’s ready and we’ll find out more about her in this race.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Lambada

We were delighted with her at Gowran and she seems to be progressing with every run. It is obviously a big step up in class to go from a maiden into the Musidora but she's a nice, progressive filly and everyone is happy with her.

Richard Fahey, trainer of Midnight Mile

This looks a hot race but we’ve had this in mind for her through the winter. She’s had a good preparation.

Karl Burke, trainer of Novakai

She looked like a staying filly and is out of a mare who stayed middle distances, so we were always likely to go up in trip rather than go for a Guineas. As such this is an obvious race for her to go for and she’s in good form.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Soul Sister

She was unsuited by the heavy ground in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury on what was just the second start of her life. She should be better suited to the good ground on the Knavesmire and the step up in trip should play to her strengths.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

