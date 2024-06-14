'There's a temptation to look at the improvers' - who will land Sandown's feature sprint?

This is a Listed sprint for three-year-olds that lives in the shadow of a sprint handicap for three-year-olds on the same day. That is meant in praise of the 3.35 at York rather than to this race's detriment.

It also reflects the six-furlong division being a little more buoyant than that of five-furlong races. This race has been won by Battaash, the only European five-furlong horse of the last 15 years who really matters. Aside from him the roll of honour is not stellar, but then how could it be?

For all that the level required here is only a shade higher than for York's handicap, a good number of these have already dabbled in Pattern company. Adaay In Devon , Graceful Thunder and Dawn Charger have all won in at least Listed company. All were in sex-restricted races, yet the penalty structure hits them just as hard.

The form standard is set by the penalised Adaay In Devon. Her form figures in Listed and Group 3 races are a creditable but not intimidating 24123.

There is a temptation to look at those who are moving up in grade and the market likes No Half Measures most. Her upward curve is clear, but her form claims are no stronger than those of Nighteyes , who at the time of writing is double the price.

Nighteyes blew them away under market support at Chester two runs back, then followed up in a strong race at Haydock last week. Her draw in stall five also gives Danny Tudhope options, whereas from stall one No Half Measures may need to take the risk-and-reward run down the rail.

Unless there is the sort of standout horse this race rarely provides, sprints on Sandown's five-furlong course can often be decided by who gets the clearest run.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Flora 'has a great chance on ratings'

The sprint feature was won by the mighty Battaash in 2017 and there is another Dark Angel offspring in the mix this time in Flora Of Bermuda .

The Andrew Balding-trained filly blew the start when last of nine on her reappearance in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock last month but is better than that.

Among her key juvenile form was a close second to subsequent Breeders’ Cup winner Big Evs in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Her jockey Oisin Murphy said: “She got a little bit upset at the start at Haydock and hopefully we can put a line through that. On ratings she has a great chance and she had some great form to her name as a juvenile. If she can stay relaxed at the start she can run very well.”

What they say

Rod Millman, trainer of Adaay In Devon

She’s in good form but would appreciate any rain. She’s probably more effective over six furlongs than five but there aren’t the races unless you wanted to run in the Commonwealth Cup. She has a penalty unfortunately but Silvestre de Sousa knows her very well.

George Boughey, trainer of Graceful Thunder

She didn’t get home over five and a half furlongs on very deep ground in France first time up but she should enjoy this quicker surface. She’s a course-and-distance winner and we're very much looking forward to seeing her run.

Clive Cox, trainer of Symbology and Unbreak My Heart

Symbology has taken a while to come to herself, but I feel she has come forward notably since losing a shoe during her seasonal comeback at Newbury. Unbreak My Heart finished off last season very well. I hope the track will suit her.

Reporting by David Milnes

