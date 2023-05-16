'It won't be easy but it's a track she loves' - analysis and key quotes for a top-class Duke of York stakes

Magnificent mare Highfield Princess returns to action at her local track, where she boasts form figures of 211 in Group races.

The first of those victories came in this event 12 months ago when storming two and three-quarter lengths clear of Spycatcher. She had an official rating of 104 at the time and is now on a lofty 119 after subsequent wins in Group 1 company at Deauville, York and the Curragh.

This year’s Duke of York undoubtedly has more depth and quality to it – only three of the 2022 field were rated higher than 110 – and Highfield Princess was race-fit last May on the back of an all-weather spring campaign.

It may be pertinent to point out that she was beaten on her first start in 2021, but, of course, is a totally different model now.

Creative Force finished four places in front of Highfield Princess when runner-up to stablemate Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last June. The mare renews rivalry on 5lb worse terms so there is a strong form case for believing Creative Force can beat her again.

The Godolphin runner warmed up for the Duke of York with a comfortable three-length success over Tiber Flow in a four-runner conditions event at Haydock on Saturday and won’t be inconvenienced by the drier conditions forecast for the Knavesmire.

Australian sprinter The Astrologist, winner of eight of his 36 starts, arrives on the back of a head second to Danyah in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March.

The third from that contest, Al Suhail, boasts an official rating of 118 – just 1lb below Highfield Princess – so The Astrologist should at the very least prove highly competitive in this line-up en route to Royal Ascot.

Sole three-year-old Marshman proved he had trained on well from two in landing the Group 3 Prix Sigy at Chantilly last month.

He ran a blinder over course and distance last August when chasing home 2,000 Guineas sixth Noble Style in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes, and subsequently started 15-8 favourite for the Group 1 Middle Park in which he wrecked his chance by pulling too hard.

However, the last three-year-old to win the Duke of York was Sampower Star 24 years ago.

Quinn: 'It won't be easy for Highfield Princess'

The Duke of York Stakes was the launchpad to the most sensational of summers for Highfield Princess yet John Quinn admits she faces a challenge on her seasonal debut, conceding weight to a quality field in Wednesday's Group 2 highlight.

She completed a top-level hat-trick at the Curragh in September and finished off the year with a highly credible fourth at the Breeders' Cup, but she is penalised for her successes here. Instead of getting 3lb from the boys, she now gives them 2lb, but local trainer Quinn believes this is a great place to start her campaign.

He said: “She had a break after America, but she’s been back in a while. We’re pleased how she’s training, but all of her life she’s been getting the mares’ allowance and now, with her Group 1 penalty, obviously she’s giving weight to colts which won’t be easy. We’re happy with her and it’s a great place to start off her season.

"She’s a mare who’s always thrived on racing and improved run by run. It’s a starting point at a track she loves and we love so we’re looking forward to it.”

Force faces quick turnaround

Godolphin's Creative Force is in action just four days on from his comfortable confidence-booster at Haydock at the weekend, but trainer Charlie Appleby felt victory was just like a piece of work and is happy to gamble and run again.

The five-year-old placed three times at Group 1 level last season, going closest when defeated a neck in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Appleby said: "Creative Force enjoyed himself at Haydock in a race that rode like a piece of work for him. He was bucking and kicking on Monday morning while we feel conditions at York could suit him again."

What they say

William Easterby, assistant to Tim Easterby, trainer of Art Power

It looks a hot race, as it always is, but he's in really good form. He was gelded over the winter, we always look forward to running him and we'll see how we get on.

Michael Dods, trainer of Commanche Falls and Azure Blue

They're both stepping up in class but deserve to take their chance. Commanche Falls is now too high in the handicap to run in those type of races, but he should hopefully run well here. Azure Blue won on soft ground at Newmarket last time and this will be the fastest ground she's run on before.

Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry

He's had a nice freshen-up since his all-weather success at Newcastle. I'm pleased that conditions are drying nicely so hopefully he can translate his good all-weather form to the turf. I'm very happy with him.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Emaraaty Ana

In his last two runs he'd finished second in Group 1s and this is his first run back, but he's in great order and has wintered well. Any sunshine and drying in the ground would help us out.

Troy Corstens, co-trainer of The Astrologist

He ran a super race in Dubai and we were really pleased with him, but I'd say this race is every bit as good if not better. I've got a lot of respect for some of the horses he's up against, but he's in good form.

Karl Burke, trainer of Marshman

It’s a big ask for a three-year-old in what looks like a tough race. He’ll have come on a lot for his run in France last time and we believe he is a smart sprinter in the making.

