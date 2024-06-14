'He's got a great turn of foot, he'll love the place' - who is feeling confident ahead of Chester's Saturday highlight?

The first thing that most people look for at Chester is the draw, but the bias towards low numbers over this trip isn’t as pronounced as it often can be in sprint races at the course.

That has been clear in this race in the last five seasons. Three winners have been drawn two, three and four, but the other two were from eight and ten respectively so it’s far from impossible to win on the outside. That will be music to the ears for backers of Witness Stand .

The Tom Clover-trained three-year-old is the one horse in the race with form at this turning track and it’s his best effort so far, too. He recorded a career-high Racing Post Rating of 101 when second to Never So Brave over course-and-distance last month and that was from stall eight.

He's got even worse luck this time, coming from 12 of 14, but had enough pace to lay up with the speed last time and probably bumped into a future Group performer. There might not be anything with Never So Brave’s ability in here and Witness Stand races off the same mark.

David Evans loves a winner at Chester and his strike-rate at this track is 17 per cent in the last five seasons. That compares favourably with a record of 11 per cent overall in that time and the trainer has an outstanding candidate in the shape of Blue Prince , who is drawn in four.

He might not have any form at Chester, but his all-weather efforts at the sharp, left-handed Lingfield give hope he will handle the course and we know he is as effective on turf. He runs off the same mark as when third at Goodwood last time and is a big danger to Witness Stand.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Tom Clover, trainer of Witness Stand

He ran a really good race over the course and trip last time and seems in really good shape. We've got some solid form in handicaps so we're hoping for a nice run. We've got a slightly difficult draw to overcome in stall 12 but if there's rain around that'll help as he loves getting his toe in.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Love Billy Boy

He's not drawn too well in stall 11 but he's in good form. He's got a fair bit of ability and I'm looking forward to him showing it. He's been running well this season and has been unlucky not to have won. A track like this should suit him.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Teraabb

He ran a cracker when he won first time this season and then I don't really know about Ascot, but the ground was possibly on the quick side and he was slow out the gates. We've done a little bit of work with him at home and it's helped other horses I've trained so I'm hoping he'll have a bit better gate speed. If he gets out of stall one he'll be dangerous as he's much better than his mark.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Brunel Nation

He was robbed with the draw last time, he was drawn 14 and had one behind him turning in but only got beaten two lengths. He's got a better stall this time in seven. This horse has got a great turn of foot, he'll love the place and he's going to run a big race. We wanted to run at the May festival but something silly happened the day before which meant we couldn't run.

Reporting by James Stevens

