'He loves the track' - Knavesmire star Dakota Gold goes for record-breaking course win in competitive 6f handicap

This fiercely contested handicap usually sees the return of regular sprint stalwarts at the track, and seven previous course-and-distance winners are among the 22 runners.

Dakota Gold became the joint-winningmost horse, alongside Copper Knight and the great Stradivarius, on the Knavesmire with victory in this race last year.

He returns as he bids for the record outright with a remarkable seventh course win, while 2019 winner Soldier's Minute also runs. First Folio, Mr Wagyu and Gulliver are others to have thrived at the course before.

Gulliver's trainer David O'Meara also relies on the admirable Summerghand, who plundered a valuable course-and-distance heritage handicap as well as the Ayr Gold Cup last year. He must bounce back from a disappointing run at Newmarket last time out.

The most unexposed runner in the field is the William Haggas-trained Khanjar. Two handicap wins last term saw him sent off favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup, but he disappointed there and on his final start when upped to 7f at Redcar. However, he could now be dangerously poised off a mark of 98.

David O'Meara, trainer of Summerghand and Gulliver

Summerghand ran well enough under top weight at Newmarket recently and he's in good order. Gulliver likes York and it's his first run of the season, but he seems well. He'd have preferred the ground on the easier side.

Michael Dods, trainer of Dakota Gold

He could've done with some more rain as it's softer the better for him, but he loves the track so we hope he runs well nonetheless.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Aleezdancer, Magical Spirit, Bielsa and Gis A Sub

It's hard to split them. Bielsa had a great run back and he's versatile in terms of tactics and ground. He should go there with a big chance. Gis A Sub tailed off towards the end of last year, but he looked really promising at Newmarket last time out. He looked like he was going to win, but needed the run after a long layoff. Aleezdancer has run well twice this year, but the drying ground would be a bit of a concern. Magical Spirit bounced back to form at Doncaster and has good course form. He'd be one who appreciates any rain.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Khanjar

It's a competitive race, but he has a nice profile and it will be interesting to see how he goes from the draw. He's ready to go and will enjoy the ground.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Badri

He's gone up a chunk in the handicap, but we'll take our chance in a competitive race. It's sensible to take 3lb off with Ryan Sexton's claim again.

Karl Burke, trainer of Lethal Levi

I was a little bit disappointed with him at Newmarket, but he needed it badly. He likes York and I would expect him to run well.

William Easterby, assistant to Tim Easterby, trainer of Hyperfocus and Just Frank

Hyperfocus is a star and won nicely last time out, but he would be suited to softer ground. Just Frank is quite new to us but is a really nice horse. He'll come on for his first run and seems to be working well.

