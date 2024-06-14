- More
Sprinters and stayers provide the focus on this busy pre-Royal Ascot Saturday
Only days to go before the big show. Royal Ascot starts on Tuesday, with the usual parade of stars sure to light up proceedings. We're expecting to see Big Rock, Facteur Cheval, Notable Speech, Rosallion, Big Evs and Regional, and that's just the Group 1s on Tuesday.
Saturday can't match that and yet 'quiet' would be the wrong word for the weekend before Flat racing's most glamorous week. There is some quality but most of all there is plenty of action – four British cards plus Downpatrick, then another three in the evening.
That's a lot to keep track of, especially if you're liable to get distracted by football. But there are races you can't afford to miss, starting with the BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes for some of the fastest three-year-olds around, flying along Sandown's sprint track. This is the race that revealed Battaash to be a star in the making when he kicked off his 2017 season by scorching clear at 11-1.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- 3.20 Chester: 'He's got a great turn of foot, he'll love the place' - who is feeling confident ahead of the Roodee's Saturday highlight?
- 2.40 Sandown: 'There's a temptation to look at the improvers' - who will land the feature sprint?
- 3.00 York: 'I expect her to outrun her odds' - key quotes and analysis for the Listed Grand Cup
- 3.35 York: 'She keeps taking a step forward' - key quotes for a fiercely competitive £100,000 three-year-old handicap
- 2.25 York: can Quintus Arrius give Peter Niven team a welcome boost? Analysis and key quotes for £30,000 York handicap
- 3.20 Chester: 'He's got a great turn of foot, he'll love the place' - who is feeling confident ahead of the Roodee's Saturday highlight?
- 2.40 Sandown: 'There's a temptation to look at the improvers' - who will land the feature sprint?
- 3.00 York: 'I expect her to outrun her odds' - key quotes and analysis for the Listed Grand Cup
- 3.35 York: 'She keeps taking a step forward' - key quotes for a fiercely competitive £100,000 three-year-old handicap
- 2.25 York: can Quintus Arrius give Peter Niven team a welcome boost? Analysis and key quotes for £30,000 York handicap