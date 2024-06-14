'She keeps taking a step forward' - key quotes for a fiercely competitive £100,000 three-year-old handicap at York

Key quotes from trainers and connections for the feature sprint handicap at York . . .

Clive Cox, trainer of James’s Delight

He wouldn’t mind any rainfall. He has done especially well this year and that is reflected in his rating. I'm happy to have Ryan Moore to ride him.

Tom Ward, trainer of Woodhay Wonder

She’s in very good form and keeps taking a step forward, mostly at Newmarket. If she finishes in the first four we’d be delighted, but she's going there with a good chance.

Geoff Oldroyd, trainer of Pocklington

He’s an exciting horse, but we don’t want any more rain. He has trained well for this race and I’m very hopeful. I think his mark of 96 is fair. At Newbury last time he got a bit lost at the two-furlong pole. There's a dip there and he paddled. The family get better with age.

Craig Lidster, trainer of Almarada Prince

He should run a big race as long as the rain stays away. It was a good run last time out and he's definitely going the right way.

William Haggas, trainer of Elmonjed

There's a good horse in there somewhere, although he didn't run like it first time this season when he was drawn wide. We've put some cheekpieces on him to make him concentrate but we wouldn't want too much rain.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Cover Point

He had some nice two-year-old form and we’re hoping he’ll push on this year. He's been working nicely and our only concern is if the ground got very soft.

Tim Palin, racing director for Middleham Park Racing, owners of Ziggy’s Condor and The Coffee Pod

Ziggy’s Condor looked the winner for 90 per cent of the race last time. He always runs a big race at York and we feel the drop back to six furlongs may help. The Coffee Pod was taken off his feet over five furlongs at Epsom. He's a course-and-distance winner and has some bits of form that give him the beating of Ziggy’s Condor.

