'He has the right profile' - can William Haggas complete a quickfire hat-trick in the Jorvik with La Yakel?

There is only one place to start in the Jorvik Handicap and that is with William Haggas, who has only saddled two runners in this event in the last ten years and won with both.

Ilaraab justified 7-2 favouritism when successful in 2021 and last year Gaassee went off even shorter at 6-4 and won. So, can Haggas make it a hat-trick from as many runners with La Yakel?

The money has poured in for the gelded son of Time Test and he looks likely to give Haggas another market leader. His form stands up and entitles him to be favourite, too.

He was one of three who pulled clear when a strong-finishing winner at Ascot last September, and the form looks good as the third was racing off just 96 that day and is now 10lb higher.

La Yakel (near side) winning at Ascot last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

La Yakel was only fourth when going for a hat-trick at Newmarket on his last start of the season, but four subsequent winners have emerged from that race, including the third and fifth. That is among the best form on offer this time.

He returns from a 222-day absence, but Haggas has a better strike-rate (27 per cent) with horses after breaks of 150-plus days than he does with those coming back off shorter absences in recent seasons. It will be a surprise if La Yakel doesn’t run a huge race.

Sir Michael Stoute is the other trainer to follow, having won this in 2013 and 2014, and he saddled Just Fine to finish third behind Haggas’s Gaassee last season. He runs Real Dream this time.

He is unexposed in comparison to La Yakel after just four starts, but he hasn't achieved the same level of form. A huge amount of improvement is needed on his second run after wind surgery.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Lucander

He’s done us proud already having won a couple of races in Bahrain over the winter, and he’s had a break since running in the Winter Derby. Top weight in these races is a very big ask, but the Ebor is the plan.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Sam Cooke

He’s in good shape and we know he saves his best for the Knavesmire, although his draw in stall 16 is a problem.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Surrey Mist

It’s a competitive handicap and he’s weighted high enough, but he goes there in good shape. He’s drawn wide, but if he can overcome that he has an each-way chance.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of White Wolf

He ran well to be second in a handicap, and ran well in a Group 2 last time, in three starts at the Dubai Carnival. He’s now back in a handicap and we expect the track to suit him.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Ajero

He’ll probably need another run as he’s a stuffy horse and the plan is to take him back to the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot, in which he was second last year.

Tom Marquand, rider of La Yakel

I’ve not sat on him at home this year but I’m sure he'll be ready to jump into a race like this, and he looks to have the right profile for the race. He had some nice form last year and hopefully he can continue his progression.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Real Dream

Everything seems in his favour except the draw in 17, which we can’t do anything about. He’ll enjoy the track and trip, has a nice profile for the race and he should get further in time.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Thundering and Forza Orta

I thought Forza Orta ran well at Thirsk on ground he wouldn't handle. We were keen to get a run into him before York and he's in great order. The drying ground will help him out, as it will Thundering. They both have good course form and go there well in themselves.

William Jarvis, trainer of Crystal Delight

I think the Knavesmire will suit him, although he’s not ideally drawn. He’s been a bit unlucky to come up against three smart types on his last three starts and he deserves to win a nice race.

Reporting by David Milnes

