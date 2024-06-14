'I expect her to outrun her odds' - key quotes and analysis for the Listed Grand Cup at York

A bit of shine was taken off this race at declaration stage with no sign of Dermot Weld’s Harbour Wind in the line-up, but despite his absence, it remains an intriguing contest. The real eyecatcher is that Ryan Moore has opted to get off Real Dream , trained by his old boss Sir Michael Stoute, to instead ride the William Haggas-trained Klondike .

Moore has ridden for Haggas only twice this year compared to ten times for Stoute. He has ridden Real Dream in four of his last five starts, but has deserted the progressive five-year-old for a colt rated 2lb lower who hasn’t won since his debut more than 12 months ago.

So why the switch? Moore obviously has his reasons, and the names Magnier and Tabor being among the owners of Klondike might have something to do with it, but you doubt he’d be riding him unless he was in with a serious shout.

You can make a case for Klondike on last year’s form. He was second to Gold Cup fancy Gregory at Goodwood and was again on the heels of some smart three-year-olds when fourth in the Bahrain Trophy over 1m5f at Newmarket. He also made a nice reappearance at this course last month, when fourth in a 1m4f handicap, staying on as if a bit further would suit.

That was also his first outing following a wind op and, with Moore up, the stage is set for a much-improved performance.

Real Dream remains the solid option. Having won twice last season, performing on most types of ground, he’s proven over 1m6f and recorded another personal-best Racing Post Rating when second on his reappearance at Newmarket last month, finishing a place in front of early favourite Relentless Voyager (getting 2lb).

Relentless Voyager comes into this on the back of a comfortable handicap victory at Epsom on Derby day. That was a 0-105 in which he carried 9st 8lb, so impressive enough on the face of it. However, the close proximity of 12-year-old Not So Sleepy in fourth would suggest it was perhaps a race without much depth.

That said, it was only last September that Not So Sleepy gave a two-length beating to Salt Bay at Newbury.

Ralph Beckett’s four-year-old tops the ratings here having been beaten a whisker by Hamish (getting 3lb) at Newbury in April. That form was boosted by the winner, when he finished second in the Coronation Cup, and Salt Bay is certainly a contender on his best form.

The forecast rain is in his favour with all his best efforts coming on ground slower than good.

Race analysis by James Hill

Golden ticket

The Grand Cup is one of four ‘win and you’re in’ contests for the Ebor, a series which began last August.

Michael Shinners, spokesperson for race sponsors Sky Bet, said: “Last year’s Melrose Handicap kicked it off but that was won by Middle Earth who I can’t see going for the Ebor this year.

"However, the second leg is the Jorvik Handicap which was won by Crystal Delight, connections of whom said afterwards they would be targeting the Ebor as did those of Saturn who won the third leg at the Curragh last week.”

The £70,000 contest has attracted a select six-runner line-up and Shinners added: “As the race is so close to Royal Ascot, it never generates a massive field but there's plenty of quality in there as usual. The Andrew Balding-trained Relentless Voyager, who was very impressive at Epsom last time, should take the beating.”

What they say

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Chesspiece

He ran very disappointingly at Sandown last time after which nothing came to light. He’s worked well in blinkers at home since than so we’re fitting him with the headgear and hopefully he can bounce back.

Blinkers applied to Chesspiece (blue) for the first time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

William Haggas, trainer of Klondike

He’s got a bit to find officially but I think he’s got a bit of progression in him and he would have a good chance. He’s improved and with the bit of rain that’s forecast he should enjoy the ground as well.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Real Dream

He ran disappointingly in the Ebor last year but that was when it was very fast ground so the rain they’ve had will help his chances. He has the speed for a mile and a half so if it turns into a tactical affair it would play to his strengths. If he wins this he gets a ticket to the Ebor which would be the natural next step anyway.

Alex Elliott, spokesman for Valmont, owners of Salt Bay

It’s become very obvious that he needs ground slower than good so hopefully they get a few more showers. If they do, he should enjoy the trip and the track.

Roger Varian, trainer of Divine Jewel

We’ll keep an eye on the weather as she doesn’t want too much rain but this looks a good starting point for her as she ran third in it last year. She’s been training well and I expect her to outrun her odds.

Reporting by David Milnes

