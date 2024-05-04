Running Lion catches the eye back at the scene of last year's superb Pretty Polly win

Keep an eye on the Dahlia Stakes as recent trends suggest there is every chance one of these fillies will be striking at the highest level before long.

In the past three seasons, subsequent winners of the Pretty Polly Stakes, Prix d'Ispahan and Nassau Stakes began their campaigns here. Wind back the clock to 2020 and Terebellum came within a head of following up in the Queen Anne against the boys.

There is no obvious Group 1 performer lining up this year, for all Stay Alert was deemed an unlucky loser in the 2023 Pretty Polly by her connections after being badly squeezed at a key stage.

Stay Alert and Astral Beau are both five, but the rest of the field are unexposed four-year-olds. Of that bunch, Caernarfon just about sets the standard on her Oaks third to Soul Sister.

However, that Oaks hardly appeals as a strong form line. Caernarfon is superior to Heartache Tonight (a half-sister to David Menuisier's brilliant mare Wonderful Tonight) based on that performance.

The eyecatching one is Running Lion. The daughter of Roaring Lion produced a superb performance on the Rowley Mile this time last year when taking the Pretty Polly and was fancied for the Oaks off the back of that before unruliness in the stalls prompted her late withdrawal at Epsom.

In a muddling race, Silver Lady is also worth a look for the prolific Newmarket combination of Charlie Appleby and William Buick. Her reputation probably exceeds her on-course achievements so far, but there was plenty to like about her Group 2 Cape Verdi success on her return in which she edged out an odds-on stablemate. She can be headstrong and will be going places once she consents to settle.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Silver Lady

She has a penalty following her win in Dubai but we've been pleased with her preparation. I think nine furlongs is her ideal trip and I can’t think of any negatives so she should hopefully be a strong contender.

Pam Sly, trainer of Astral Beau

She has some nice form with Charyn, who won a Group race at Sandown the other day. She's in good order and got the trip in this race last year. It's a shame it's not going to rain again as that would have helped her but she was placed on good to firm ground at Epsom.

Jack Channon, trainer of Caernarfon

I'm really happy with her. She's had a good break since last year, she's done well physically and is working well. This is the right place to start.

David Menuisier, trainer of Heartache Tonight

She was nearly odds-on for Nottingham last Tuesday but that was abandoned and we need to start somewhere so we decided to crack on and come here. She's a nice filly who ran well in the Oaks and Prix Saint-Alary last year and was Group 3-placed. This is a fact-finding mission and it will be interesting to see how she gets on.

Thady Gosden, joint trainer of Running Lion

She showed she enjoyed this track and a touch of ease in the ground when winning the Pretty Polly on this card a year ago. She's back in trip from that but she's not short of speed and has wintered as well as can be expected given the cold spring we've had . She has pleased us coming into the race and this looks an ideal starting point to her season.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Alert

She seems in good form. It wasn't the original intention to run her here but it will be interesting to see how she gets on and we'd love to win another Group race with her this year.

Reporting by David Carr

