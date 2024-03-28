Can Albasheer or Cover Up pick up valuable Sprint glory - or is it the 'perfect storm' for Batal Dubai?

The sprint final didn’t lack for competition when run as a conditions race, apart from Kachy’s demolition job in 2019, but that pales into insignificance compared to the ferocity of this handicap.

Just 6lb separates the field on Racing Post Ratings and, should you wish, it would be possible to make a fairly solid case for all of them. A couple have history in the conditions variant of this race, as Fivethousandtoone was third last year while Summerghand won it in 2021.

Both are likely to run well again, perhaps particularly so Summerghand, who shaped well from an unpromising position when splitting the reopposing Chipstead and Batal Dubai at Lingfield earlier this month. He’s well treated should he build on that, though has to prove that he’s as effective at Newcastle as elsewhere, where he is yet to trouble the judge after four runs.

Batal Dubai boasts a solid profile but has often left the impression that he’s capable of better still, and it might be that the key to him is a well-run six furlongs on a stiff track such as this.

He was third behind Albasheer and Fivethousandtoone here in January but that was on the back of a short break and he tied up a bit late. A pair of good runs since confirm that he’s back in top form and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finally take that step forward.

The one who is likely most capable of improvement, however, is Cover Up , who did not go anywhere fast in a light three-year-old campaign last year but has been rapidly progressive over the winter, racking up a trio of wins.

He was particularly impressive last time and, although this represents a step up in grade, the suspicion is that he has both the ability and the potential to overcome it.

Analysis by Matt Gardner

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coachello

He is in good order and hasn't done much wrong this season. It looks a strong race, but he is a solid horse and hopefully he runs well.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Juan Les Pins and Billyjoh

They are both decent horses. I think Billyjoh has more to offer and could surprise people, while the handicapper knows all about Juan Les Pins. He might be better on grass, but he should still run well.

Peter Shoemark, racing manager for John and Thady Gosden, trainers of Cover Up

He has been in great form all season – he started winning run off rated 76 and is now up to 101. He has won over six furlongs, although that came at Lingfield and Newcastle is a lot stiffer, so that will be a new test, plus he is 13lb higher than last time.

Roger Teal: saddles Chipstead in the Sprint Credit: Edward Whitaker

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead

All is well. He did a nice piece of work the other day and we are going into the race on a good note. I think he has a good each-way chance. He's done nothing wrong all season and won nicely at the trials meeting. You need luck with these sprinters but, if everything goes right, you have to put him in the mix.

John Ryan, trainer of The X O

He's fit and showed he handled the track well last year. Rab [Havlin] rode him when third in the three-year-old race a year ago but David Probert is just as good to have on board. His best run this year was his last one and that should hopefully help him step up.

David O’Meara, trainer of Aberama Gold , Summerghand and Misty Grey

I was delighted to see Summerghand finish second in the trial at Lingfield. It was a fantastic run and shows there's plenty of life in those old legs. Whether Newcastle brings out the best in him, I'm not convinced, but it's big money and he has to have a go. I was happy with Aberama Gold at Newcastle in November, when he finished fourth in the Listed race, and then he probably wasn’t quite sharp enough for his first run of the year over five furlongs at Southwell. This test should suit better. Misty Grey had a lovely run at Wolverhampton in the Lady Wulfruna. Whether he can replicate that in a straight six-furlong race would be a question, but I was delighted with the way he travelled at Wolverhampton and he's well entitled to take his shot at a great prize.

Fivethousandtoone: he is on duty for Andrew Balding Credit: Grossick Racing

Andrew Balding, trainer of Fivethousandtoone

He's been running well all season and has a bit of course form, which is always a help. He seems in good shape at home and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.

Tim Palin, director of Middleham Park Racing, owners of Batal Dubai

If you could create a perfect storm for him, it would probably be six furlongs in a big-field competitive handicap at Newcastle. This is very much him playing at home.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Solray

I had my fingers crossed he got in because I own a leg in him and wanted to run here. The track suits him and getting a lot of weight off the top horses, even though they are seasoned sprinters by comparison, could see him flying at the finish.

Reporting by James Burn

