Spartan Army 'very much on the up' for Alan King in ultra-competitive marathon final

Many staying races run on the all-weather over the winter attract only small fields, but this race is often the opposite and again there is a double-figure turnout for the final. A larger line-up usually leads to a solid gallop and Newcastle is the stiffest of the all-weather tracks.

While speed might be the key to winning qualifiers around tight turns at Lingfield, it is stamina that will probably be decisive in the final at this different track and it will be fascinating to see how things pan out between Spartan Army , Prydwen and Vaguely Royal .

They filled the first three places, in that order, in the trial for this race around Lingfield this month and the market seems to think that race might hold the answer. Two of them are in the first four in the market and are closely matched on revised terms, all up in the weights now.

Spartan Army is up 4lb, Prydwen 3lb and Vaguely Royal 1lb, so there should be nothing between them this time, but greater emphasis on stamina here might suit Prydwen better. He ran the fastest last furlong of the trio at Lingfield last time and is faced with a longer straight.

Another who will relish Newcastle’s long run to the line is Max Vega . He has won over a straight mile and a quarter at Newmarket in the past and his last two turf wins came at Newbury, another track with a long straight. He did well to win at Wolverhampton last time.

That’s because he came right up the often unfavoured far-side rail and was still well on top at the finish. A 2lb rise in the handicap might not stop him from carrying top weight to victory for Ralph Beckett, who has a 25 per cent strike-rate (3-12) at the track in the last five years.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Max Vega

He's trained well since his win at Wolverhampton and goes there in good shape. The step up in trip is an unknown, but I think he will stay that far on the Tapeta.

Max Vega: three-time Group 3 winner on the turf scored on the all-weather for the first time last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Denis Hogan, trainer of Tyson Fury

Our apprentice Sean Bowen claims 5lb, which'll be a help from a mark of 104. Tyson Fury likes the all-weather and the prize-money at Newcastle is so good we feel obliged to have a go, especially now he has proven himself over the trip. He likes to drop in and Newcastle tends to favour that type of running style.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

That was a career-best from him at Lingfield and he came out of it in very good order. The distance is not a problem, although I am not convinced that Newcastle suits him as well as tighter tracks like Lingfield.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Citizen General

All has been good with him since Kempton, no hiccups, and we always planned to come straight here. I think since we stepped him up in trip he's done very little wrong.

Alan King, trainer of Spartan Army and Rainbow Dreamer

Spartan Army is very much on the up, having won his last three races and he's been given a bit of time to get over running twice in six days, which he needed to do to qualify for this. For all that he's progressive, he started on a mark of 84 and is up to 95 now in a stronger race. Rainbow Dreamer has been a wonderful servant and win, lose or draw, this'll be his final race.

Peter Shoemark, racing manager for John and Thady Gosden, trainers of Vaguely Royal

We tried Vaguely Royal over two miles last time and he seemed to get it well enough, although a strongly run two miles at a galloping track like Newcastle might stretch him.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Howth

We think he'll stay as he settles well enough, although you never really know until you try. He should give a good account provided he gets the trip.

Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

We always planned to give him a break after his run in the trial, as he had a busy time of it up until then. I'm not convinced Newcastle is his track, although he wasn't disgraced there on New Year’s Day. He should run very well.

Ralph Smith, trainer of Palace Boy

We planned to get him to this race for quite some time and thankfully it's all gone well. He's at the right end of the handicap and is better off at the weights with Spartan Army from Southwell, when the slow pace did not suit. I think we can get closer to Spartan Army provided there is some pace.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Kyle Of Lochalsh

This race wasn't really the plan until about a month ago. He had a break for six weeks, but my assistant was working away with him and said he seemed in good form. We're out of the weights slightly, but I think it's immaterial at this level. It's a big step up in class but we think he'll stay.

