Jockey merry-go-round makes it tricky but Oisin Murphy could hold the key on Fantastic Fox

It’s rare that an All-Weather Championships finals day goes by without an Andrew Balding-trained winner. He sits on six victories at the fixture, which makes him joint-winningmost trainer with William Haggas.

Balding will probably be hoping he doesn’t have to wait for the last race for his winner this year as he has several live chances before McLean House lines up here. But if the trainer does need bailing out then this four-year-old looks to have sound claims for Hayley Turner.

Turner has ridden 22 winners for the Balding yard without being a mainstay and she partners McLean House for the first time. It will also be her sole mount on the day at Newcastle.

However, maybe the fact Turner rides as oppose to Oisin Murphy isn’t a plus, because Murphy has partnered McLean House on his last three runs, but is set to be on Fantastic Fox instead.

Murphy steered Fantastic Fox to a victory at Chelmsford in October, but Aidan Keeley has been on board for the six-year-old’s last two wins. Keeley is riding in this race, too, but he sticks with Greatgadian , who he has ridden to finish second the last twice.

What this little jockey merry-go-round tells you about the chances of each horse is open to interpretation, but it seems fair to assume that Murphy, as the senior rider, made the call.

If Balding rarely leaves without a winner then the same can be said for the French trainers and Yann Barberot has a big chance with Fast Raaj , who won at Chantilly 21 days ago.

He has won two of his last four starts on the all-weather and while a mark of 110 looks stiff now he's in a handicap, it’s worth noting he competed in Group 1 company last year.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Tim Palin, director of Middleham Park Racing, owners of Dear My Friend

He has been a revelation since we gelded him and cleared up his wind. I think that big, long stride seems to be particularly well suited to the all-weather and he has been imperious this season. He has gone up a lot in the ratings and it could be the handicapper is his nemesis, but I would not swap him.

Yann Barberot, trainer of Fast Raaj

He has run well at Chantilly, Deauville and Cagnes-sur-Mer, so we decided to seize the opportunity to run as he qualified for this race. He has never run over a straight mile, so that is a question, but he’s a good horse who adapts well to all-weather surfaces. He has the right profile to be competitive.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kingdom Come

This race has been in our minds for some time and I thought he won really nicely at Wolverhampton last time, while he hadn't done much wrong in his two other starts this year. I think the track will suit him and I know he hasn't raced there, but he's very much at home on synthetic surfaces, so we've got to be hopeful.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Symbol Of Light

This has been his target all winter. He's had a decent campaign without winning, which is frustrating, but hopefully he will go well again.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Fantastic Fox and Greatgadian

When Fantastic Fox wins, he looks very good. He slightly lost his way last year but a return to the all-weather and drop back to a mile has seen a rejuvenated horse. It has been frustrating Greatgadian hasn’t won this winter because he has not run a bad race. He gets called a few bad names, but I think he's pretty genuine. He just has to have a really fast pace and hit the line at the right moment. He's definitely on a mark to win a good race.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Final Voyage

He did his last piece of work on Tuesday and everything seems good. I thought he ran really well at Wolverhampton and was unlucky to lose out in a photo-finish. William Buick was very happy with him and when I said we would have a look at this race, he reckoned it would suit.

David Evans, trainer of King's Code

Things did not go his way in the Lincoln Trial but he has been in good form since. I think he has a decent chance.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Zealot

He will bounce back at some point, although the handicapper has not done him any favours. Whether it will be here, we'll see.

Andrew Balding, trainer of McLean House

He has been consistent this winter over seven furlongs and a mile. I think Dear My Friend will be tough to beat, but we’ll give it our best shot.

Reporting by James Burn

