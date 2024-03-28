'The one most of us are worried about is Nine Tenths' - can William Haggas's topweight demonstrate her class?

The more handicaps the better and the tweaking of All-Weather Championships finals day to bring additional ones to the party looks a particularly inspired decision when it comes to this fillies' and mares’ heat.

When staged as a conditions event last season the Group-class filly Queen Aminatu ran off the same terms as horses rated in the 90s, 80s and even 70s. A year on Aramis Grey, who belied a BHA mark of 93 to serve up the strongest challenge to Queen Aminatu, will have few excuses on these terms.

Aramis Grey achieved the rare enough feat of recording a career-high Racing Post Rating as a seven-year-old at Lingfield last time, and can be marked up for her runner-up effort given the race was slowly run and she finished with aplomb from way off the pace following a three-month break. With form figures of 112221237032322 since October 2022, she is as reliable as they come and trainer Rae Guest has probably aimed her at this.

Shades Of Summer has had Aramis Grey’s number the last two times they met and, although further improvement will be required to uphold the form off 4lb worse terms, stall eight in a nine-runner affair on the straight track at Newcastle is no bad place to be for a prominent racer.

Perhaps a few high-class sorts have been scared off owing to the change in conditions of the race as Nine Tenths is the only runner with a three-figure rating.

She is a proven Listed performer and William Haggas has eased her weight-carrying burden by booking 7lb claimer Jack Enright. However, the pair are a modest 1-13 (level-stakes loss of £9.50) when combining. A performance of worth from Nine Tenths will pay a nice compliment to Dear My Friend in the mile contest that concludes this meeting.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Nine Tenths

She's had a very good season. She's giving lumps of weight away and it's unfortunate it's no longer a conditions race as then she really would have had a good chance.

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She had her three qualifying runs and performed well every time. We're 4lb better off with Shades Of Summer from last time and that should give us a chance, although I suspect the one most of us are worried about is Nine Tenths, who didn’t go up in the handicap for winning a Listed race.

George Boughey, trainer of Wild Side

Her owner has been very patient with her and she's run much better as she's got older. She's kept improving and ought to be competitive.

James Tate, trainer of Cloud Cover

She does not like hitting the front too early and that is what happened along the rail at Lingfield, which we felt played against her. We'll try to leave it a little bit later this time.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Shades Of Summer

Nine Tenths looks talented and they will be claiming 7lb off her, which makes things interesting. She probably has the better of us at the weights but our filly has more to offer and was strong through the line at Lingfield. She's a quiet achiever who keeps finding a bit more.

Rod Millman, trainer of Just A Spark

I thought her run last time was poor but she had a few things go against her. She's capable of running well here and hopefully she can put that effort behind her.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

Read our Friday previews:

1.53 Newcastle: Spartan Army 'very much on the up' for Alan King in ultra-competitive marathon final

2.25 Newcastle: 'He's surprised us by how much he's come forward' - analysis and trainer quotes for competitive sprint handicap

3.35 Newcastle: Can Albasheer or Cover Up pick up valuable Sprint glory - or is it the 'perfect storm' for Batal Dubai?

4.10 Newcastle: Antoine Griezmann's Hooking is intriguing - but plenty of unexposed contenders ready to pounce in Easter Classic

4.40 Newcastle: Jockey merry-go-round makes it tricky but Oisin Murphy could hold the key on Fantastic Fox

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.