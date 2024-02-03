Dublin Racing Festival day one acca: the 28-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites at Leopardstown today

Betfair have a new free bet offer involving horse racing multiples available during this year's Dublin Racing Festival, with two days of high-class action in store at Leopardstown.

The meeting begins with a superb Saturday card and here is the 28-1 five-leg accumulator featuring some of the day's leading chances that is sure to have the bookies worried.

Get £50 in free bets with Betfair for the Dublin Racing Festival

Dublin Racing Festival: the hot favourites for the day one acca

1.20 Leopardstown: Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (2m6½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 7-4f

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was a taking winner of his maiden hurdle over 2m3½f in November, and looked like he was going to fare well when dropped back to 2m for a Grade 1 at this track over Christmas.

However, he made a serious error at the final flight, which cost him all chance of winning, but he did well to stay on to be beaten only six and a half lengths by Caldwell Potter.

He now steps up in trip to the furthest distance he has faced in this 2m6½f contest and, while his nearest rival Loughglynn is already proven over longer trips, he may possess more class and get a breakthrough Grade 1 triumph.

1.50 Leopardstown: McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 13-8f

Another potential Gigginstown-owned star for Willie Mullins, the four-year-old dazzled on his hurdling debut when a stunning 22-length winner at Punchestown on New Year's Eve.

It was a race Mullins has contested with the likes of Vauban before, and he is being pitched into the highest company for his next start against the likes of the more exposed Kala Conti.

Mullins' jockey bookings speak volumes too, with number one rider Paul Townend aboard Storm Heart out of his team of six runners.

2.25 Leopardstown: Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (2m1f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 2-5f

Last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero is already odds-on favourite for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival and is expected to ease to victory in this race based on the betting.

Barry Connell's star has been seen only once since his Supreme victory, but made a highly impressive chasing debut when easing to victory over course and distance at the Christmas meeting.

Marine Nationale: last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner could prove to be a star over fences Credit: Patrick McCann

He had been expected to take on Gaelic Warrior in a thrilling clash, but his trainer Willie Mullins opted not to declare him and relies on Facile Vega instead. Marine Nationale already had the measure of that rival when they met at Cheltenham last March.

Facile Vega has bombed out on his last two starts at Leopardstown, including behind Found A Fifty in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Christmas, and he now has plenty to prove against a rock-solid Marine Nationale.

3.35 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3m½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 2-5f

Undoubtedly the biggest star on show on the opening day of the meeting, the brilliant Cheltenham Gold Cup winner bids to win another Irish Gold Cup off the back of returning to his best at this track over Christmas.

The eight-year-old suffered two shock defeats following his Gold Cup glory last March, with both of them coming behind old foe Fastorslow. He could manage only second in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April and questions began to be asked when he finished third in the John Durkan on his comeback in November.

However, he produced a stunning performance in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last month, slamming the high-class Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths.

He proved his brilliance remains intact there and, while Fastorslow opposes him again, a repeat of that performance from Christmas would make him incredibly tough to beat.

4.40 Leopardstown: Donohue Marquees Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race (2m, Grade 2)

SP forecast: 11-10f

The six-year-old was the story of last season with his remarkable improvement for John and Thomas Kiely, which culminated in two Grade 1 bumper victories at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

A setback earlier this season means a novice hurdle campaign has been frustratingly put on hold, and connections have opted to run him again in a race in which he eased to success last year.

He is miles clear on ratings and, while it is unclear where he goes following this contest, he can make an impressive winning return.

Get £50 in free bets with Betfair on horse racing multiples

Betfair are offering £50 in free bets for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this weekend.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on multiples on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) £50 of free bet tokens for use on horse racing multiples will added to your balance

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Dublin Racing Festival betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) and get £50 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days and can be used on horse racing multiples only

Only deposits via cards will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

One trainer, one jockey, one horse and one race to watch at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

'He can win here and follow up at the Cheltenham Festival' - your Dublin Racing Festival questions answered

'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.