The one non-Mullins banker? Confidence high as unbeaten Marine Nationale takes on powerhouse stables

The prospect of seeing Marine Nationale take the step up to Grade 1 company over fences is enough to get even the most placid racing fan's pulse racing.

The Barry Connell-trained star bids to extend his unbeaten record to seven when renewing his rivalry with Facile Vega, who he beat when landing last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Marine Nationale made his eagerly awaited chase debut over course and distance at Christmas and it proved worth the wait. He put in a sparkling performance, showcasing his breathtaking agility and athleticism before pulling eight and a half lengths clear of Firm Footings with Michael O'Sullivan barely having to twitch in the saddle.

His winning time was more than three seconds quicker than Dinoblue, who landed Grade 1 honours over the same course and distance 35 minutes later, despite Marine Nationale carrying 7lb more.

His method of jumping looked the perfect combination of exuberance and precision, while he also proved his tactical versatility by making all – his two Grade 1 hurdle wins came by making a move from mid-division.

While it is difficult to see how the opposition can wrestle away his unbeaten status, this will be no cakewalk with four Grade 1 winners seeking to lower his colours.

Facile Vega put in a hugely promising chasing debut of his own at Navan in November, when beating Inthepocket, but regressed next time, finishing last of four in a Leopardstown Grade 1 over Christmas that was won by the reopposing Found A Fifty. Facile Vega wasn't helped with the winner's tendency to jump right but he was still seemingly travelling with intent when they swung for home before just being unable to quicken in a slowly run event.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Found A Fifty is a smart prospect but that tendency to lean right could put him on the backfoot, particularly as they will likely be going a stronger pace here. However, he did put the race to bed nicely on that occasion and a more thorough test at this trip could see him take another step forward if his jumping straightens up.

Il Etait Temps ran with plenty of credit when second to the talented Gaelic Warrior at Limerick last time out and the drop back in trip poses no issues for him given he is a Grade 1 winner over hurdles at this track over 2m. He is not one to dismiss and is a strong traveller who could be arriving with a strong, late challenge under Danny Mullins who gets on well with him.

Sharjah finished ahead of Facile Vega when third to Found A Fifty last time out and will appreciate the drying ground, although it is unlikely he will scale the same heights over fences as he did hurdles, while the Vincent Halley-trained Senecia has some solid chase form to his name but looks out of his depth in this company.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Facile Vega, Il Etait Temps, Sharjah

Facile Vega was very disappointing at Christmas but his work in the meantime has been good. If he’s back to his best, he has a chance, but he does need to improve significantly from that run where you could see the warning lights were on from a long way out. I hope he’s coming into form in the spring. Il Etait Temps won a Grade 1 hurdle around here under Danny [Mullins] and he likes the track. He might learn a little more on Saturday going over a shorter trip. Sharjah never ran well at this meeting on the hurdles course, but with a bit of luck, he might get into the money and the ground drying out will be a big help.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Found A Fifty

He was nicely on top at the line when he won his Grade 1 here at Christmas. There was no Marine Nationale in the race that day, but he still had Facile Vega and Sharjah behind him. This race has been the plan ever since and everything has gone according to plan. He's in great form.

Found A Fifty defeated Facile Vega when they clashed at Christmas Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Barry Connell, trainer of Marine Nationale

He's come out of Christmas great and his work has been very good, we couldn't be happier with him. He's a course-and-distance winner over fences now which is another box ticked and he's not as ground dependent as we thought, which was a good thing that came out of his run at Christmas. The ground wasn't heavy that day but it was genuine soft ground. He is very straightforward and has a great temperament. If nobody wants to go on then he can make the running like he did the last day or he can drop in like he did in the Supreme.

