'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend

Racing Post Weekender tipsters have picked out their best bets for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this weekend . . .

Dublin Racing Festival day one tips: Saturday's best bets in the Grade 1 races

1.20 Leopardstown: Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (2m6½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 3-1

By Maddy Playle, tipster

I'm keen to take on the more fancied runners with Jetara here. She put up a much-improved performance to win a mares' Grade 3 over 2m4f at the track over Christmas and can progress again.

Predators Gold looks the pick of the Willie Mullins quartet and is therefore an obvious danger, but there doesn't look to be a superstar in the race and that makes it a tough task for the geldings to give Jetara 7lb.

Jetara 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

1.50 Leopardstown: McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 11-8f

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Storm Heart looked superb on his debut at Punchestown and the market suggests he is the chosen one among Willie Mullins' runners.

Stablemate Bunting is feared most after a similarly impressive first-time-out performance.

Storm Heart 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

2.25 Leopardstown: Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (2m1f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 2-5f

By Sam Hardy, tipster

I'd have been keen on the chances of My Mate Mozzie had he turned up here as I'm not ready to crown Marine Nationale the second coming just yet. However, in his absence it is difficult to see past Marine Nationale as he was impressive on his chasing debut.

He will probably shorten further for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival should he win this, but My Mate Mozzie could be a serious threat if turning up there.

Marine Nationale 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Barry Connell

3.35 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3m½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 11-4

By James Hill, tipster

If Galopin Des Champs repeats his Savills performance he wins. However, he was nothing like as impressive in this race last year and Willie Mullins will definitely have one eye on the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Against him you have in Fastorslow a rival who comes here fresh and who is 2-1 up from their previous meetings. It will depend what the ground is like at Leopardstown, but I just think given the prices you have to have a go at Martin Brassil's eight-year-old. He's done nothing wrong.

Fastorslow 15:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Martin Brassil

Dublin Racing Festival day two tips: Sunday's best bets in the Grade 1 races

1.10 Leopardstown: Ladbrokes Novice Chase (2m5½f, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 15-8

By Maddy Playle, tipster

Another Willie Mullins monopoly and it would be no surprise if Fact To File came out on top given the manner of his victory in a beginners' chase here at Christmas.

Gaelic Warrior has a similar level of class but is more quirky, while Grangeclare West is likeable and appears better than ever but will need to be if his two stablemates are on song.

Fact To File 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

1.40 Leopardstown: Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: Evsf

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

Ballyburn atoned for his comeback loss with a sizzling maiden hurdle win next time here at Christmas. A strong traveller, he will have no issues with the two miles here and can enhance his festival claims.

Daddy Long Legs is better than he showed over Christmas and is a likely improver back on a sound surface. Gordon Elliott's Brighterdaysahead will be dangerous getting the mares' allowance.

Ballyburn 13:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

2.10 Leopardstown: Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 4-11f

By Sam Hardy, tipster

Following the defeat of Jonbon last Saturday, El Fabiolo can cement his position at the top of the 2m chase division with a win here. Unbeaten in five chase starts, the seven-year-old made light work of his opposition at Cork last time and he should improve for that run.

His biggest threat could come from stablemate Dinoblue, who was an easy course-and-distance winner last time out.

El Fabiolo 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

2.45 Leopardstown: Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2m, Grade 1)

SP forecast: 2-7f

By James Hill, tipster

Impaire Et Passe's connections are having another go at State Man. I was expecting him to turn up at Cheltenham last Saturday, but Willie Mullins opted to run Lossiemouth.

State Man has been rock-solid for well over a year, while Impaire Et Passe might not even be in Closutton's top two contenders to take on Constitution Hill now. He'll have to make a bigger impression this time, otherwise there's a Stayers' Hurdle that is begging to be tackled.

State Man 14:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.