'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour
Richard Hannon believes that Haatem has the talent to join his stablemate and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas conqueror Rosallion on the Group 1 roll of honour before the season is out, perhaps "several times over".
The pair pulled a length and a quarter clear of River Tiber, with more than four lengths back to fourth-placed Unquestionable, as Sean Levey conjured a winning run from an unpromising position on Rosallion to edge the issue by a head.
"They both ran super races," said Hannon. "I was delighted with Haatem, Rosallion had a lot of work going into the final furlong and they both ran with huge credit. I was very proud of both of them."
- 'We're very happy to go that route' - Inisherin camp confirm intention to supplement Sandy Lane winner for Commonwealth Cup
- City Of Troy on the drift for Derby as stablemate Los Angeles joins him as favourite
- Courage Mon Ami ruled out of Gold Cup repeat bid after setback as Wathnan Racing reveal their Royal Ascot plans
- 'We don't know how good he is' - Oisin Murphy hoping for a change of fortune as he chases a first Epsom Classic
- Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote booked for 150-1 outsider in Epsom Classic
