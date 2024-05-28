'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour

Richard Hannon believes that Haatem has the talent to join his stablemate and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas conqueror Rosallion on the Group 1 roll of honour before the season is out, perhaps "several times over".

The pair pulled a length and a quarter clear of River Tiber, with more than four lengths back to fourth-placed Unquestionable, as Sean Levey conjured a winning run from an unpromising position on Rosallion to edge the issue by a head .

"They both ran super races," said Hannon. "I was delighted with Haatem, Rosallion had a lot of work going into the final furlong and they both ran with huge credit. I was very proud of both of them."