'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour

Rosallion and Sean Levey (right) fend of Haatem for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
Rosallion and Sean Levey (right) just deny Haatem in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann

Richard Hannon believes that Haatem has the talent to join his stablemate and Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas conqueror Rosallion on the Group 1 roll of honour before the season is out, perhaps "several times over".

The pair pulled a length and a quarter clear of River Tiber, with more than four lengths back to fourth-placed Unquestionable, as Sean Levey conjured a winning run from an unpromising position on Rosallion to edge the issue by a head.

"They both ran super races," said Hannon. "I was delighted with Haatem, Rosallion had a lot of work going into the final furlong and they both ran with huge credit. I was very proud of both of them."

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

inBritain

