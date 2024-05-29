Free entry to Gowran Park on Monday for first running of track's richest race

There will be free entry into Gowran Park on bank holiday Monday for the richest race in the track's history – the inaugural running of the €200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic .

Racegoers will be able to walk in free thanks to the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association (INPBA), whose chairman Ray Mulvaney said the course layers were keen to give something back to a thriving track which is always trying new things.

Mulvaney said: "Eddie Scally does a wonderful job at Gowran and we just wanted to show our appreciation by sponsoring the gate on Monday. We hope that will attract a great crowd to one of the best tracks in the country and there should be a brilliant buzz around the place if the weather plays ball."

A total of 35 horses have stood their ground for the inaugural running of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic over a mile and a furlong. Among them are five British-trained entries, including two Karl Burke representatives – Golden West and Mach Ten – as well as Grey Charger from the William Haggas yard, Charlie Johnston’s Sindoriyno and the Charlie Hills-trained The Ice Phoenix.

Bright Stripes: will lead the home defence for Gowran's richest ever race Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

The 102-rated Bright Stripes, who ran in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Saturday, and Wendla, winner of a Group 3 at Leopardstown on her most recent start, lead the home challenge.

The Gowran Classic is the culmination of the Spring Series, designed to provide more opportunities for three-year-old middle-distance horses with a median price of no more than €75,000. The total prize-money for the series is €330,000, with a minimum fund of €25,000 per race.

Gowran manager Scally praised the course bookies for covering the cost of entry for racegoers and reported there would be no shortage of things to do if people want to bring the whole family.

He said: "Gowran Park is delighted to be hosting the inaugural €200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic this bank holiday Monday, the richest race ever held at the track. There is free entry, sponsored by the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association, for all racegoers when they download their ticket from www.gowranpark.ie . We have loads of activities planned for all the family and the forecast is looking positive so we can’t wait."

Nessa Joyce, manager of the Irish EBF, which sponsors the big race, said: "The €200,000 Irish EBF Gowran Classic is the centrepiece of the new Spring Series, offering greater opportunities to three-year-old middle-distance horses. It is encouraging to see Harbour Gem, a Spring Series winner, entered and in with a chance to take some of the prize-money which goes all the way down to tenth place.

"Another exciting element for the winner is an automatic free entry to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, hopefully we are cheering on the Gowran Classic winner on June 30 at the Curragh."

