City Of Troy and Los Angeles to be joined by 50-1 outsider as Aidan O'Brien readies three-strong Derby team

Aidan O’Brien is set to launch a three-pronged attack on the Betfred Derby , with the unbeaten Los Angeles and 50-1 outsider Euphoric expected to join hot favourite City Of Troy in the Epsom Classic.

The Ballydoyle trainer is seeking a record-extending tenth Derby success and his undisputed number one remains City Of Troy, despite the colt bombing out in the 2,000 Guineas when 4-6 favourite.

O'Brien has blamed himself for that tame effort, where he only beat two home and was beaten 17 lengths, as the master trainer feels he had been too fresh and may have 'treated him like too much of a God' in the lead-up to the race.

Despite that, City Of Troy is as short as 7-4 to bounce straight back – as his stablemate Auguste Rodin did 12 months ago – after a whole host of potential dangers have fallen by the wayside.

Most notable have been dazzling Dante winner Economics, whose connections have decided not to supplement for the race, and Arabian Crown, who won the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown and had been ante-post favourite before a setback ruled him out.

Four Pricewise winners last weekend!

Ace tipster Tom Segal was on a hot run of form last weekend as he nailed 9-2 and 3-1 winners on Saturday before correctly advising the Group 1 double at the Curragh on Sunday thanks to 11-4 Fallen Angel in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and White Birch at 15-8 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

He will be back in the hotseat for the Betfred Oaks and Derby this weekend. Don’t miss his expert advice by signing up to Racing Post Members’ Club – and use code MEMBERS24 to get 50% off your first three months!

Speaking about his potential Derby team, O'Brien told the Racing Post: "At the moment we're thinking of running three - City Of Troy, Los Angeles and Euphoric. That's the way we're thinking at the moment anyway, but nothing is written in stone just yet."

The trainer said of City Of Troy: "He's very well and he was too fresh at Newmarket. He's been in good form since and everything has gone according to plan. We're very happy."

Los Angeles is 6-1 with Paddy Power to maintain his unbeaten record at Epsom. He was a workmanlike winner of the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown and jockey Wayne Lordan is convinced there is more to come and that his terrific temperament will aid him.

O'Brien admitted that he was surprised Los Angeles was streetwise enough to win a Group 1 at two – the Criterium de Saint-Cloud – and was thrilled with what he saw from him on his reappearance at three.

Aidan O'Brien: runs City Of Troy, Los Angeles and Euphoric in the Betfred Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He said: "Los Angeles is a fine, big powerful horse. A very off-handed horse and very straightforward. Always was. Even as a two-year-old we always thought he was doing more than he should be doing for a horse of his size. He's big and we were very happy with his run at Leopardstown. You couldn't be happier with what he did there."

Interestingly, O'Brien also ran three in last year's Derby with Adelaide River (eighth) and San Antonio (11th) finishing well behind Auguste Rodin.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday June 1) Sponsors: 2 City Of Troy, 9-2 Ambiente Friendly, 6 Los Angeles, 7 Ancient Wisdom, 11 Dancing Gemini, 14 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 20 bar

Read these next:

Derby contender Ambiente Friendly impresses in Newmarket gallop but Robert Havlin expresses ground concerns ahead of Epsom

'He's improving all the time' - Adrian Murray hopeful of big Derby run from 40-1 shot

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

