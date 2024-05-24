'He's improving all the time' - Adrian Murray hopeful of big Derby run from 40-1 shot

Trainer Adrian Murray is relishing the chance to saddle his first Derby contender in the shape of Ballysax Stakes winner Dallas Star , who is “improving all the time”.

The Amo Racing colt made all for a shock 50-1 victory in the Leopardstown Group 3 in early April. That was Dallas Star’s first outing for Murray, and the trainer believes the son of Cloth Of Stars is capable of showing more in the Betfred-sponsored Classic at Epsom on June 1.

“He’s going very well,” said Murray. “The plan after the Ballysax was to go straight to Epsom. We’ve been very happy with him since that day – he’s improving all the time – and we’re hoping for a big run.”

Dallas Star spent his two-year-old season with Dominic Ffrench Davis. His five runs concluded with a third behind Arabian Crown in the Group 3 Zetland Stakes.

“We probably weren’t expecting that in the Ballysax,” Murray said. "But you never know with horses from two to three.”

The Ballysax was run on testing ground, but the trainer said a recent racecourse gallop at Naas suggested Dallas Star is not ground dependent as he handled a faster surface well during the workout.

Seamie Heffernan rode the colt last time, but Amo’s number-one David Egan will assume the role at Epsom.

Dallas Star would be the first since Harzand in 2016 to go on to Derby glory from the Ballysax, and the general 40-1 chance will be Murray’s first shot at the Classic.

“It’s unbelievable," he said. "I’ve watched the Derby my whole life but I’ve never even been. It’s going to be a huge experience.”

Of his possibilities for the Coronation Cup , Elegant Man and Crypto Force, Murray said the former is more likely to line up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday, while plans for Crypto Force are yet to be decided.

