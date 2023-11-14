'She'd never have won if I had my fiver on her!' - Ask Her Out lands huge 150-1 shock for Richard Rowe

Trainer Richard Rowe landed his first winner of the season in memorable fashion when Ask Her Out caused a huge 150-1 upset in the opening 2m bumper.

The daughter of Ask, who is also owned by Rowe, was making her racecourse debut and, despite being one of the rank outsiders, defied her odds with a fast-finishing neck success under Tabitha Worsley.

"Unfortunately I didn't have a bet on her, but she'd never have won if I had my fiver on her!" Rowe said. "We genuinely thought she could run well, but I never gave a moment's thought that she'd have a winning chance. That'll help sell her as I tried to do it half-heartedly in the yard, but she was working nicely and I felt I had to let her race. Hopefully people will definitely want a bit of her to own now!

"She's a lean horse and I told Tabitha to swoop around the outside and make sure she got a clear run. I feel she could've won further too and I might step her up in trip over hurdles."

It was a first success since April for the West Sussex-based trainer, whose biggest wins in his career came in the 1999 Whitbread Gold Cup with Eulogy and Hariymi in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle a year later.

"It's funny to say but I've been really pleased with how they've run given we've only had over a half-dozen out. They've all ran respectably," he added. "She was fit today and should be even fitter for the experience."

Ask Her Out joined a select group of shock winners at three-figure odds. The Nicky Martin-trained Inspiratrice scored at 200-1 at Taunton in December last year, while Equinoctial is the longest-priced scorer at 250-1 at Kelso in 1990.

