Ryanair headaches - four horses who could be rerouted after Allaho's injury absence

The complexion of the Ryanair Chase changed on Monday when Allaho, the short-price ante-post favourite for the race, was ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival due to an abdominal bleed. It has left the race with a wide-open feel and these four horses could be set to to benefit more than most from Allaho's absence.

Blue Lord

He is entered in both the Champion Chase and the Ryanair, but it would be a surprise should Blue Lord line up anywhere other than the Thursday race now.

Winner of the Clonmel Oil Chase over an intermediate trip on his return, he surged into the Champion Chase picture with his Grade 1 win at Leopardstown over Christmas, but he subsequently flopped over the same two miles and a furlong at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The way he stuck on gamely at Clonmel, a track with such a stiff finish, suggests the Cheltenham test will not be an issue for him. A general 3-1 shot for the Thursday Grade 1, all roads surely lead there for the Mullins-trained eight-year-old.

Conflated

In an interview last week Gordon Elliott said Conflated was "made for" the Gold Cup, but Allaho's absence from the Ryanair is likely to give connections a big headache.

Conflated has looked better than ever this term, winning the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, but his stamina for the Gold Cup test remains unproven, especially as he can travel very keenly in his races.

He contested the Ryanair 12 months ago and looked booked for second prior to a fall at the second-last, and that 2m4½f trip might be his optimum at Cheltenham. He is entered in the race and is a general 6-1 should connections change their mind.

Conflated: could he be rerouted to the Ryanair with Allaho being removed? Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Fakir D'Oudairies

Quotes suggested Aintree was once again a priority for Fakir D'Oudairies, but heading to the Ryanair on the way might now be a formality for the Joseph O'Brien-trained eight-year-old.

He was second in the race in 2021 and without Allaho to fight with in recent seasons, he would be the king of the intermediate chasing division. He is a four-time Grade 1 winner at this trip and is a short price to win Saturday's Ascot Chase too.

Haut En Couleurs

He would need supplementing, but connections of Haut En Couleurs must be sorely tempted now. Willie Mullins still has the strongest hand in the race despite Allaho dropping out and he could easily add to his arsenal with this promising six-year-old.

He has won just once over fences but was booked to win a Grade 2 at Thurles in January before coming to grief at the final fence with the race at his mercy. That was a sickening defeat, but on just his second try of 2m4f, it showed his potential.

He has run just nine times under rules and a peak Racing Post Rating of 163, posted when falling at Thurles, should give him a ticket to this race. Stayers' Hurdle or Ryanair - surely it's the latter.

