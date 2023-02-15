Tom Marquand set for two months out with shoulder operation required after fall

Jockey Tom Marquand is set to be on the sidelines for two months as he goes under the knife following a fall at Randwick in Australia on Saturday.

Marquand will undergo a shoulder operation on Wednesday, with the rider set to return to Britain to recover following the procedure.

Marquand and his mount Dorothy Gail were the victims of severe interference in the Inglis Millennium, falling around a furlong and a half from the finish.

While initial scans failed to reveal any concerns, an MRI on Marquand's shoulder confirmed a posterior dislocation of his sternoclavicular joint.

“It has basically dislocated backwards so I have to go for an operation today (Wednesday) to get it wired back in,” Marquand said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I will probably spend a week here now in Australia just because I can’t fly straight after having an operation.

“Then the plan will be to come back to England and go through my rehab there and hope that I can get back in action by the time the last couple of days of The Championships are on and all being well, head back down to Sydney.”

Tom Marquand's wife and fellow jockey Hollie Doyle is also on the sidelines with injury Credit: Mike Egerton (Getty Images)

He will be joined in recovery by wife Hollie, who has had further complications following an elbow injury.

“Hollie is having a bit of a shocker as well, being off with her elbow and she is going under the knife early next week,” Marquand said.

“We will be in rehab and recuperation together and be a right pair. At least we’ve got two arms between us. It’s obviously not ideal what’s going on, but we can count ourselves pretty lucky in the circumstances.”

Read more . . .

