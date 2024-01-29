Gentlemansgame to bypass Dublin Racing Festival as Mouse Morris opts to head straight to Gold Cup

Mouse Morris will bypass this weekend's Irish Gold Cup with Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame and instead keep the eight-year-old fresh for a tilt at the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March.

The Robcour-owned gelding was a runner-up to the Willie Mullins-trained Easy Game on his return at Gowran Park before lowering the colours of last season's Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame to claim the Charlie Hall at Wetherby under Darragh O'Keeffe.

He was an intended runner in the Savills Chase over Christmas but connections had to rule him out due to a small issue with his foot. Although he has recovered from that setback, Morris has elected to bide his time and keep Gentlemansgame fresh for the Gold Cup, for which he is a 20-1 shot.

Morris, who saddled War Of Attrition to triumph at Cheltenham in 2006, said: "Gentlemansgame is in great form but he won't go to Leopardstown this weekend. We've decided to go straight to Cheltenham with him."

Gerri Colombe, who also carries the Robcour colours, was also ruled out of the Irish Gold Cup by trainer Gordon Elliott on Sunday. Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs heads the market at 1-2, with Martin Brassil's dual Grade 1 winner Fastorslow, who has defeated Willie Mullins' star chaser on his last two starts, second in the betting at 7-2.

Morris is likely to be represented at the Dublin Racing Festival with Indiana Jones in the 2m5f handicap chase on Sunday. The son of Blue Bresil landed the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan last season and was last seen finishing fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup won by Elixir De Nutz at Exeter in November.

The trainer said: "I will probably run Indiana Jones in the 2m5f handicap chase on Sunday and we'll wait for better ground with French Dynamite."

