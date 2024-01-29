13 wins from 18 rides: Paul Townend in outrageous form for loaded book of Dublin Racing Festival rides

Paul Townend is in outrageous form going into this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival, with the jockey having won on 13 of his last 18 rides, producing form figures of 121211211112111115.

Here we take a look at his potential Grade 1 mounts at Leopardstown on a weekend when his boss Willie Mullins , who is operating at a 47 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, could field seven of the eight Grade 1 favourites.

Trying to predict who Townend will ride in the opening race of the DRF is tricky, with Mullins-trained horses filling eight of the first nine in the early betting. Townend won a maiden in good style on Predators Gold in November but jumped ship when he finished second in the Future Champion Novice at Leopardstown last month, while Sean O'Keeffe was aboard for Loughglynn's Grade 2 success last time, albeit Townend was busy riding Allaho in the King George at Kempton that day. Stepping up in trip will likely suit the former, and the latter is already proven over further, although he could also have the option of the unexposed I Will Be Baie , who beat a subsequent winner on his hurdling debut on New Year's Day.

Predators Gold 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Loughglynn 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

I Will Be Baie 13:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Mullins has an abundance of riches when it comes to the juvenile division and has half of the 22 entries in this contest. Townend has partnered just three of them so far, with the standout being Storm Heart , a 22-length winner of a three-year-old maiden hurdle at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. It will be interesting to see if he keeps the faith or switches allegiances to new recruit Salvator Mundi , who could make his debut for Mullins after one start in France, where he finished second in a Listed juvenile hurdle to Saturday's impressive Cheltenham winner Sir Gino.

Storm Heart 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Salvator Mundi 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Marine Nationale is the standout for Barry Connell and looks likely to be the only non-Mullins-trained horse to go off favourite for a Grade 1 this weekend. Townend could look to lower his colours with Gaelic Warrior , who maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a comfortable victory in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase last time and may drop in trip here. The Rich Ricci-owned star is shorter in the market for this than he is for the 2m5f Ladbrokes Novice Chase on Sunday. Despite winning a three-mile Grade 1 novice hurdle last season, his only defeat for Mullins in four starts over this shorter trip came when a short-head second in the 2022 Boodles and he could prove suited to it over fences.

Gaelic Warrior 14:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Galopin Des Champs was back to his devastating best when sauntering to a 23-length victory over a good field in the Savills Chase last time, producing the same Racing Post Rating of 184 he achieved when winning last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup. The form was franked by the third Capodanno, who won the Cotswold Chase on Saturday. Townend and Galopin Des Champs took this en route to festival success last season, but will have to reverse recent form with his Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan conqueror Fastorslow.

Galopin Des Champs 15:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

If Gaelic Warrior ends up tackling this instead of the Irish Arkle then Townend could find himself having to choose between him and Grangeclare West , who he has partnered successfully the last three times. The latter made it two from two over fences when easily getting the better of Corbetts Cross and Flooring Porter in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Chase last time. He scored over two and half miles the time before, so the intermediate trip should not be an issue, and he has a great chance of strengthening his festival credentials.

Grangeclare West 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

It will be no surprise to many to hear Mullins has been a dominant force in this 2m contest, winning it nine times in the last ten runnings, including with subsequent Cheltenham Festival scorers Sir Gerhard, Appreciate It, Klassical Dream and Vautor. Townend may be left to partner Ballyburn , a 25-length winner when upped to two and a half miles last time, with the trainer not keen to go further in trip just yet. He could bid to emulate Sir Gerhard, who took this before Ballymore (now the Baring Bingham) success at Cheltenham.

Ballyburn 13:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Mullins has won all six runnings of this 2m1f Grade 1 and it is hard to imagine him failing to make it seven with El Fabiolo , who will be ridden by Townend. An authoritative winner of last season's Arkle and Barberstown Castle at the Punchestown festival in his novice campaign, the seven-year-old made a seamless transition to open company with a comfortable win in the Hilly Way Chase and will in all likelihood be even shorter for the Champion Chase after Sunday, given Jonbon's defeat on Trials day at Cheltenham.

El Fabiolo 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Townend will bid to round off a potentially spectacular weekend on State Man , who looks untouchable as Ireland's leading two-mile hurdler, with his only defeat since stepping up to Grade 1 level coming to Constitution Hill in last season's Champion Hurdle. He confirmed his top billing when claiming his sixth and seventh Grade 1 victories this season in the Morgiana and Matheson, in which he readily saw off new challenger Impaire Et Passe, and is a hot favourite to back up last year's success in this race.

State Man 14:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

