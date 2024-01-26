Caldwell Construction runners to miss the Dublin Racing Festival after owners' shock exit from the sport

Caldwell Potter will miss the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival after the shock announcement that Andrew and Gemma Brown, who race their horses under the name Caldwell Construction, are to leave the sport with immediate effect .

Bloodstock agent Joey Logan, who has been responsible for sourcing the couple's string, confirmed that none of their horses, all of whom are trained by Gordon Elliott, will run prior to the sale at Tattersalls Ireland on February 5.

"It's unfortunate for the Dublin Racing Festival but the horses are all to be sold at public auction and none of them will run before then," he said.

The announcement on Thursday night of the couple's decision to sell off all their horses following the loss of yet another promising youngster sent shockwaves through the sport and Logan, who acts as the couple's adviser, said the news was unexpected.

"It was a shock when I got the news yesterday [Thursday] morning," Logan said. "Andy and Gemma released a statement and I've nothing to add to that."

The dispersal will include the youngsters in pre-training, with viewings and inspections in the morning and the auction conducted in the afternoon, with the timings to be decided.

Logan confirmed: "Every horse that Andy and Gemma have will be sold at Fairyhouse with no reserves. Hopefully all the horses will go to good homes and be lucky for their next owners, which is hugely important."

Ever since the news broke, Logan has been fielding calls from interested parties but he emphasised no horse would be sold privately prior to the auction.

"The phone has been hopping with inquiries but not one horse will be sold before the sale, it will all be done at the auction," he said. "There's been an unbelievable amount of calls from Ireland and England. It's happened so quickly so it's going to be a busy week preparing everything now."

Joey Logan: bought all the Caldwell Construction horses Credit: www.healyracing.ie/Tattersalls Ireland

It would appear that Staffordshire Knot's maiden hurdle success at Down Royal on Tuesday will be the last appearance of the Caldwell Construction silks in the winner's enclosure for the foreseeable future.

DB Cooper suffered a fatal injury at Fairyhouse on Wednesday and his death, following on from that of Smooth Player a fortnight previously and that of four-time Grade 1 winner Mighty Potter last season, was cited in a post on an X account linked to Caldwell Construction as the catalyst for the decision.

Logan was quick to pay tribute to the couple for their support and said he understood their rationale.

"Andy and Gemma have been very good to me and I want to thank them and Gordon and his team too," he said. "We've had great success together in a short time. It's sad for everyone who is involved with the horses but it is the right decision for Andy and Gemma. I totally understand why they feel they have to do this and I completely support them."

Mighty Potter: ran in the red and white silks of Caldwell Construction Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The red and white silks of Caldwell Construction have only been seen on racecourses for the last three seasons and the Browns' name first appeared on buyers' sheets alongside that of Logan at sales in Ireland and France during 2020.

"I've been lucky to be involved with Andy and Gemma and to be able to buy such good horses for them. We've had five Grade 1 wins, a Cheltenham winner and multiple Graded winners in a couple of years," Logan added.

Among the first horses purchased by him for the couple was Mighty Potter , along with Fil Dor , a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and three times placed behind Vauban in Grade 1 company at four.

One of those Grade 1 seconds was in the Triumph Hurdle, in which he finished one place in front of Pied Piper , who was bred by the late Queen and bought by Logan for the Browns for 225,000gns from the Castlebridge Consignment at the 2021 Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale.

Jazzy Matty , who provided the couple with a first Cheltenham Festival success when winning the Boodles Handicap Hurdle last March, was another talented performer Logan sourced for the couple, along with Caldwell Potter. The grey son of Martaline was a €200,000 purchase at the Goffs Arkle (then Land Rover) Sale in June 2021 from Walter Connors' Slugarra Farm.

Read this next:

Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter to be sold as part of dispersal as owners plan to make shock exit from the sport

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.